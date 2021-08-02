Murphy requiring COVID-19 vaccine or regular testing for state health care workers, employees at jails

“Vaccines are our most powerful tool that we have to end this pandemic,” Persichilli said.

She said that even so, research has shown that even vaccinated people infected with delta can transmit the virus to the others, which was not the case in previous strains. This was one of the reasons behind the CDC, followed by the state of New Jersey, strongly recommending masks for vaccinated people in indoor spaces.

Following the governor’s announcement, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees New Jersey Council 63 members said that while vaccination is key to ending the pandemic, it is also a bargaining point.

“It has been our stance from the beginning that if the State of New Jersey – or any Employer - intends to mandate the vaccine or weekly testing, they must first meet with us to bargain over the impact of their decision,” the union stated. “This is clearly an issue over which the State of New Jersey, and any employer, is required to bargain.”

The union said that the governor’s office agreed Monday to bargain with the union “over the impact of mandating the vaccine or weekly testing for the state workers that we represent.”