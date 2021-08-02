Murphy requiring COVID-19 vaccine or regular testing for state health care workers, employees at jails

Employees at state-operated health care facilities, prisons and jails are required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 7 or undergo at least weekly testing for COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
“Our mandate is the floor. We are ready and willing to require all staff to be vaccinated as a condition of their employment,” Murphy said. “Today the clock starts ticking to the Sept. 7 date to come into full compliance.”
Murphy said there is nothing stopping any employer from implementing “at least as rigorous” a policy, if not more.
The announcement comes as new positive COVID-19 cases in the state have surpassed 1,000 in a day, up from about 200 a day in June, mostly due to the surge of the delta variant of the virus. Federal agencies and other states including New York have announced similar policies.
As of Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker has every county in New Jersey except Warren County as having at least a substantial rate of transmission. Cape May County has joined Monmouth County in having a high rate of transmission.
New Jersey reported 937 new positive PCR tests and 216 new positive antigen tests, as well as 1 new death on Monday. Hospitalizations are at 540, with 40 patients on ventilators and 95 in the intensive care unit.
Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli noted that 19 of those currently hospitalized are under the age of 18. She said that in addition to the rise in hospitalizations, the state is again seeing increased outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
“Outbreaks have dropped dramatically since the winter, but they have been rising again in the past two weeks,” she said, reporting 38 active outbreaks. “Two weeks ago it was down to 18 active outbreaks.”
She said while the percentage of vaccinated staff at long-term care facilities statewide is 71%, in some facilities, the percentage of vaccination is 33%.
“The mandates related to vaccination or testing that the governor announced today are an important step to reduce the risk to nursing home residents, hospitalized patients and vulnerable New Jerseyans overall,” Persichilli said. “None of us would want our vulnerable loved ones put in danger due to their caregiver or a healthcare provider.”
Murphy’s mandate applies to the state-run psychiatric hospitals, veterans homes, developmental centers, state correctional facilities and county jails, long-term care facilities, University Hospital, and other state-operated health facilities.
To date, 5.3 million people in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated and 10.5 million have received at least one dose of the three available COVID-19 vaccines.
“Vaccines are our most powerful tool that we have to end this pandemic,” Persichilli said.
She said that even so, research has shown that even vaccinated people infected with delta can transmit the virus to the others, which was not the case in previous strains. This was one of the reasons behind the CDC, followed by the state of New Jersey, strongly recommending masks for vaccinated people in indoor spaces.
Following the governor’s announcement, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees New Jersey Council 63 members said that while vaccination is key to ending the pandemic, it is also a bargaining point.
“It has been our stance from the beginning that if the State of New Jersey – or any Employer - intends to mandate the vaccine or weekly testing, they must first meet with us to bargain over the impact of their decision,” the union stated. “This is clearly an issue over which the State of New Jersey, and any employer, is required to bargain.”
The union said that the governor’s office agreed Monday to bargain with the union “over the impact of mandating the vaccine or weekly testing for the state workers that we represent.”
“We applaud their willingness to negotiate the impact of this policy and we look forward to working together to find a resolution that makes sense for the state as well as AFSCME members,” the union stated.
"Discussions with unions have been very constructive and I thank them for that," Murphy said during his press conference.
Murphy told reporters Monday that politics “is not part of the equation” when developing COVID-19 policies for the state. He said that he is not beyond mandating the vaccine.
Murphy said the administration is next looking at the Port Authority and New Jersey Transit for vaccine requirements.
In addition to the announcement, Murphy Monday recognized New Jersey State Police Lt. Matthew Razukas of Galloway Township, who died July 27 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. The cause of Razukas death was not made publicly available. He shared condolences with Razukas family as well as the state police.
“Our thoughts are with all who served alongside Lt. Razukas and especially the troopers he mentored and who learned from him,” Murphy said. “May he rest in peace and may his legacy live on.”
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
