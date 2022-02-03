Murphy nominates former chief counsel for New Jersey attorney general

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday nominated his former chief counsel as the 62nd state attorney general, saying independence as the state's top law enforcement official is crucial and the job "must be absolutely free of politics."

"To be sure, the attorney general is not the governor's lawyer but the people's lawyer," Murphy said, "entrusted to represent all New Jerseyans — our values and our laws."

Matt Platkin, 35, of Montclair, Essex County, was a volunteer on Murphy's first campaign for governor and later a staff member, Murphy said, before joining his team as chief counsel from 2018 to 2020.

Platkin was a fixture at Murphy's regular news conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic and regularly fielded questions related to executive orders aimed at curbing the effects of the virus.

He also was a lead negotiator for the governor for three annual budget bills and oversaw the vast appointment and nominations apparatus in the Governor's Office. New Jersey's governor is among the most powerful in the country because the state constitution provides for the executive to appoint many offices in the state, including county prosecutors and Superior Court judges.