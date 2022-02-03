Murphy nominates former chief counsel for New Jersey attorney general

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday nominated his former chief counsel as the 62nd state attorney general, saying independence as the state's top law enforcement official is crucial and the job "must be absolutely free of politics."
"To be sure, the attorney general is not the governor's lawyer but the people's lawyer," Murphy said, "entrusted to represent all New Jerseyans — our values and our laws."
Matt Platkin, 35, of Montclair, Essex County, was a volunteer on Murphy's first campaign for governor and later a staff member, Murphy said, before joining his team as chief counsel from 2018 to 2020.
Platkin was a fixture at Murphy's regular news conferences during the COVID-19 pandemic and regularly fielded questions related to executive orders aimed at curbing the effects of the virus.
He also was a lead negotiator for the governor for three annual budget bills and oversaw the vast appointment and nominations apparatus in the Governor's Office. New Jersey's governor is among the most powerful in the country because the state constitution provides for the executive to appoint many offices in the state, including county prosecutors and Superior Court judges.
But Platkin's time as chief counsel included criticisms over his and the administration's handling of sexual assault charges brought by campaign volunteer and state worker Katie Brennan against another campaign and state worker. In 2019, then state Senate President Steve Sweeney called for Platkin to resign over that case, and a report from a legislative investigation found poor legal advice led to the mishandling.
Brennan settled her lawsuit against the state and Murphy’s campaign for $1 million in 2020 and took a job with the administration of former Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York City.
Platkin's nomination must be confirmed by the state Senate, but he will assume the role of acting attorney general on Valentine's Day.
Neither Murphy nor Platkin took questions after the announcement.
“The appointment of a new Attorney General is an incredible opportunity for New Jersey to emerge as a national leader on issues of drug policy," said Jenna Mellor, Executive Director of New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition. “We ... look forward to working with (Murphy) and his Attorney General nominee, Matt Platkin, on treating drug use as a public health issue and not a criminal one.”
Platkin left the Murphy administration in 2020 to take a post at the firm Lowenstein Sandler, where he handled white-collar cases and business disputes.
Platkin said his first focus will be keeping New Jerseyans safe as he leads an 8,000-person department, by bringing all necessary resources to bear to prevent violent crime.
"Most involves firearms," Platkin said. "We will hold accountable those who foster it (gun violence) in communities."
Platkin also vowed to protect the civil rights of all residents and work to repair broken trust between law enforcement and communities.
He also spoke of the need "to relieve the often overwhelming burden placed on police," who have been tasked with being addiction and mental health counselors as well as law enforcement officers.
Andrew Bruck has been acting attorney general since Gurbir Grewal, Murphy's first attorney general, resigned in 2021 to become director of the Enforcement Division at the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.
Platkin grew up in Florham Park and Morristown, Morris County, graduated from Madison High School and attended Stanford University for undergraduate and law school, Murphy said.
During remarks Thursday, Platkin said he was inspired by his father to hang an inscription from the Torah that says “justice, justice shalt thou seek” in his office.
“As attorney general, those words will be my north star,” he said.
The attorney general is the state's top law enforcement official, overseeing the State Police as well as all 21 county prosecutors. The post also is responsible for handling civil cases on behalf of the state. During his tenure, Grewal, for example, sued former President Donald Trump's administration over border separations, the environment and the Affordable Care Act.
Murphy's predecessor, Republican Chris Christie, also nominated his former chief counsel, Chris Porrino, to be attorney general. That puts a close ally into one of the state's most powerful posts.
