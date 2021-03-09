Murphy names March 9 COVID-19 Heroes Day

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed legislation designating March 9 COVID-19 Heroes Day.
The bill, Murphy said in a statement, was created to recognize the "heroic efforts of those who have been serving on the front lines."
"From nurses and doctors to grocery store workers and law enforcement, countless essential workers have been working day and night to serve New Jerseyans during these trying times," Murphy said. "These heroes have brought us to this moment where we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel."
State Sen. Vin Gopal said the acknowledgement was long overdue.
"Too often, essential workers in this state go unseen and toil for years without being recognized for the tremendous, selfless service they provide to our state and to its people," Gopal said. "Establishing March 9 as 'COVID-19 Heroes Day' is a way of saying thank you to those who have gone well beyond the call of duty, especially during the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic, often putting their own health and safety on the line for the welfare of their fellow New Jerseyans."
