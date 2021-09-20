Murphy: Masks now required for kids in day care

TRENTON — Workers at child care centers have until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated under an executive order announced Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Workers who have not been vaccination by the deadline will face weekly testing for COVID-19.
“This tracks with the requirements that we have put in place for health care workers, state employees and educators and school workers,” Murphy said at a COVID-19 briefing.
Under the same order, as of Friday, all employees, visitors, students and children age 2 or older will be required to wear masks at child care centers. That will follow the same rules as are in place in schools throughout New Jersey.
“This brings us no joy, trust me, but it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
At the press briefing, reporters asked how the children will be kept in masks. It is not always easy to convince a 2-year-old to do anything, one reporter said.
“It’s not always when they’re 20, either,” Murphy replied.
Children have already seen their parents and siblings using masks, Murphy said, and many child care centers throughout the state have already instituted the practice.
“We appreciate that it may be difficult to keep very young kids in masks for the majority of the day, but we are looking for these settings to provide kids with as much support as necessary to ensure the safest possible environment,” Murphy said. “We’re going to have to do our best here.”
Teachers and other school staff were included in a similar mandate in August. That order applied to all public, private and religious schools from preschool to 12th grade, and to employees at public universities and colleges.
At the briefing, Murphy said the state is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities on the use and distribution of a vaccine booster shot from Pfizer. That is expected later this week, he said.
Last week, a panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration backed the authorization of a booster shot for those 65 and older, or those at high risk from COVID-19. But a majority of the panel opposed approving the booster for everyone 16 and older.
New Jersey is preparing to distribute the booster shots as soon as it receives final guidance from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Murphy said Monday. That could come within days, he said.
The booster would only be available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine to begin with, Murphy said, adding that there is no federal approval for the “mixing and matching” of the vaccine doses.
The booster would be available to those who were fully vaccinated six month ago, meaning they would have had a second shot by March. A listing of the vaccine sites is available at covid19.nj.gov.
More than 5.3 million people New Jersey have been vaccinated. Of those, there have been 22,246 COVID cases, with 457 fully vaccinated people requiring hospitalization. There have been 111 COVID-related deaths among fully vaccinated people, according to numbers Murphy presented at the briefing.
Since the onset of the delta variant of the virus, Murphy said, New Jersey has seen an uptick in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. But he said the vaccines have been a powerful tool to check the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the impact of the virus on vaccinated individuals who have gotten sick.
“I know that for some of you that there is nothing we can say, no number we can show that will ever convince you to get vaccinated, but for those who remain on the fence, or for those who for whatever reason have put off being vaccinated, take these numbers to heart and go out and get vaccinated immediately,” Murphy said.
