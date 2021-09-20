Murphy: Masks now required for kids in day care

TRENTON — Workers at child care centers have until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated under an executive order announced Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Workers who have not been vaccination by the deadline will face weekly testing for COVID-19.

“This tracks with the requirements that we have put in place for health care workers, state employees and educators and school workers,” Murphy said at a COVID-19 briefing.

Under the same order, as of Friday, all employees, visitors, students and children age 2 or older will be required to wear masks at child care centers. That will follow the same rules as are in place in schools throughout New Jersey.

“This brings us no joy, trust me, but it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

At the press briefing, reporters asked how the children will be kept in masks. It is not always easy to convince a 2-year-old to do anything, one reporter said.

“It’s not always when they’re 20, either,” Murphy replied.

Children have already seen their parents and siblings using masks, Murphy said, and many child care centers throughout the state have already instituted the practice.

