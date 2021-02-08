Murphy COVID-19 briefing resumes Monday at 1 p.m.

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will resume his regular COVID-19 press briefings on Monday with an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Murphy will be joined at 1 p.m. at the Trenton War Memorial by Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Col. Patrick Callahan.
The briefing will be livestreamed on the governor's YouTube channel.
Prior to Murphy's COVID-19 briefing, he will call in to "WPG Talk Radio" hosted by Harry Hurley at 8:35 a.m. and then visit Hamilton Township (Mercer County) at 10 a.m. to highlight the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020's Brownfields Redevelopment Incentives.
