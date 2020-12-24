Murphy cites Christmas Eve COVID numbers in new call for caution

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted out the state's latest COVID-19 data on Thursday, as a reminder to restrict visiting over the holidays to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

There were 4,871 new positive tests recorded since Wednesday statewide, he said, bringing the total to 449,842. Almost 7.4 million New Jerseyans have been tested since the pandemic started in March.

Overnight there were 80 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 16,599 confirmed COVID deaths, with another 1,945 considered probable COVID deaths.

"Remember: This pandemic is not over. Social distance. Mask up. Stay safe," the governor wrote.

The latest COVID hospitalization information was not available during the day Thursday on the state website, which was stuck on Nov. 8, 2020. The web site had a notice saying it was experiencing technical difficulties. It was expected to return to functioning later in the day.

On Wednesday, Murphy said there were 3,841 people in New Jersey hospitals with COVID disease, which he said was at a level not seen since May.

“Folks, you are sick of hearing this — I don’t blame you,” Murphy said. “But don’t screw up Christmas. Don’t go big. Don’t go multigenerational. Stay within your own family.”