Murphy announces mental health resource on state COVID-19 site

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday a new centralized hub on the state’s COVID-19 information website dedicated to mental health.
The site, covid19.nj.gov/youthhelp, is intended to serve as a resource for youth, parents and educators dealing with mental health issues. Murphy acknowledged the pandemic has created many social challenges over the past 19 months, including mental health.
Murphy was joined Wednesday during his COVID-19 media briefing in Trenton by Department of Children & Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer, who spoke about mental health, and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, who discussed vaccines. He was also joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan.
Norbut Beyer said call volume to the Children’s System of Care hotline has increased this month compared to the same period in 2020. She said the increased volume of calls and the nature of them are indicators that some students are having a hard time readjusting to in-person learning.
"Getting adjusted to something as simple as waking up on time to taking the bus after not having to have done it for a year can be a struggle, and that transition can be further hindered and complicated by feelings of stress, anxiety and fear," Norbut Beyer said.
She said the state has planned for these resources in its budget.
The New Jersey Department of Health is directing its vaccination partners to immediately beg…
The number for the Children’s System of Care hotline is 877-652-7624. Parents are encouraged to call if their child is experiencing:
- Prolonged opposition and aggression
- Property damage and disrespect
- Feelings of anxiety or depression
- A pattern of prolonged lying or fighting
- Stealing or substance abuse
- Running away or engaging in acts of self-harm
The 2nd Floor Youth Helpline is also available. Those seeking help can call or text 888-222-2228 or visit the online messaging board at 2ndfloor.org. A crisis text line is also available by texting "NJ" to 741-741.
In Murphy’s vaccination update, he said 11,651,798 total doses of COVID-19 shots have been administered in the state as of Wednesday morning, and that 6,844,483 individuals who live, work or study in New Jersey are fully vaccinated.
Murphy reiterated that certain people are now eligible to receive the Pfizer booster shot — people 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings; people ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions; people ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions based on individual benefits and risk; and people ages 18-64 with increased risk of COVID exposure, such as health care workers and teachers.
He urged people who are eligible to get their boosters.
“We do not have enough demand right now relative to who is eligible,” Murphy said. “We have more supply than demand, and that has got to change. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) would not have recommended this unless it felt strongly this was the right public health step to take.”
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
