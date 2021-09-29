Murphy announces mental health resource on state COVID-19 site

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday a new centralized hub on the state’s COVID-19 information website dedicated to mental health.

The site, covid19.nj.gov/youthhelp, is intended to serve as a resource for youth, parents and educators dealing with mental health issues. Murphy acknowledged the pandemic has created many social challenges over the past 19 months, including mental health.

Murphy was joined Wednesday during his COVID-19 media briefing in Trenton by Department of Children & Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer, who spoke about mental health, and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, who discussed vaccines. He was also joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan.

Norbut Beyer said call volume to the Children’s System of Care hotline has increased this month compared to the same period in 2020. She said the increased volume of calls and the nature of them are indicators that some students are having a hard time readjusting to in-person learning.

"Getting adjusted to something as simple as waking up on time to taking the bus after not having to have done it for a year can be a struggle, and that transition can be further hindered and complicated by feelings of stress, anxiety and fear," Norbut Beyer said.