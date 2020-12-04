Murphy announces changes to COVID-19 vaccine tracking

Those receiving a COVID-19 vaccination in New Jersey will automatically be opted in to the state’s immunization tracking system, as Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced a new executive order reversing a previous rule.
During a media briefing on the state’s response to the pandemic Friday, Murphy said the order will change the state’s current rules regarding inclusion in the New Jersey Immunization Information System, which previously required those born before 1998 to opt in to the system.
The order only applies to those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Murphy said, to ensure a safe and effective rollout of anticipated vaccines from drug makers Pfizer and BioNTech, and Moderna. Both vaccines require two doses, so tracking who receives the first dose of the vaccine means it will be easier to ensure they receive the second dose.
Murphy said that 30 days after the public health emergency ends, anyone who was enrolled in the tracking system can opt back out of it. He added the order does not mandate residents receive the vaccine, although the state strongly recommends it.
States drafted plans Thursday for who will go to the front of the line when the first doses …
The news followed an announcement from Murphy that several New Jersey hospitals will receive a portion of 76,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech ahead of FDA emergency authorization, part of the federal Operation Warp Speed, to test the state's vaccine delivery and storage systems, as well as assist the federal government with expediting initial shipment.
“It is not an approval to vaccinate. Sites with pre-positioned vaccine will not be able to use the vaccine until approved to do so by the federal and state government,” said Nancy Kearney, spokesperson for the state Department of Health.
Murphy declined to say which hospitals would receive the doses.
“A vaccine is on the way. We need to hang on together a little longer and commit to wearing our masks, social distancing and keeping vigilant,” he said.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.