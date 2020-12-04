Murphy announces changes to COVID-19 vaccine tracking

Those receiving a COVID-19 vaccination in New Jersey will automatically be opted in to the state’s immunization tracking system, as Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced a new executive order reversing a previous rule.

During a media briefing on the state’s response to the pandemic Friday, Murphy said the order will change the state’s current rules regarding inclusion in the New Jersey Immunization Information System, which previously required those born before 1998 to opt in to the system.

The order only applies to those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Murphy said, to ensure a safe and effective rollout of anticipated vaccines from drug makers Pfizer and BioNTech, and Moderna. Both vaccines require two doses, so tracking who receives the first dose of the vaccine means it will be easier to ensure they receive the second dose.

Murphy said that 30 days after the public health emergency ends, anyone who was enrolled in the tracking system can opt back out of it. He added the order does not mandate residents receive the vaccine, although the state strongly recommends it.

