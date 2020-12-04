 Skip to main content
Murphy announces changes to COVID-19 vaccine tracking
Murphy announces changes to COVID-19 vaccine tracking

Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa Harting, of Harpursville, N.Y., an injection as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

 Hans Pennink / Associated Press

Those receiving a COVID-19 vaccination in New Jersey will automatically be opted in to the state’s immunization tracking system, as Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced a new executive order reversing a previous rule.

During a media briefing on the state’s response to the pandemic Friday, Murphy said the order will change the state’s current rules regarding inclusion in the New Jersey Immunization Information System, which previously required those born before 1998 to opt in to the system.

The order only applies to those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Murphy said, to ensure a safe and effective rollout of anticipated vaccines from drug makers Pfizer and BioNTech, and Moderna. Both vaccines require two doses, so tracking who receives the first dose of the vaccine means it will be easier to ensure they receive the second dose.

Murphy said that 30 days after the public health emergency ends, anyone who was enrolled in the tracking system can opt back out of it. He added the order does not mandate residents receive the vaccine, although the state strongly recommends it. 

The news followed an announcement from Murphy that several New Jersey hospitals will receive a portion of 76,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech ahead of FDA emergency authorization, part of the federal Operation Warp Speed, to test the state's vaccine delivery and storage systems, as well as assist the federal government with expediting initial shipment.

“It is not an approval to vaccinate. Sites with pre-positioned vaccine will not be able to use the vaccine until approved to do so by the federal and state government,” said Nancy Kearney, spokesperson for the state Department of Health.

Murphy declined to say which hospitals would receive the doses.

“A vaccine is on the way. We need to hang on together a little longer and commit to wearing our masks, social distancing and keeping vigilant,” he said.

MURPHY

 Noah K. Murray / Associated Press

