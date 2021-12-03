Murphy: 1st omicron COVID-19 case detected in New Jersey

State officials on Friday said they have identified the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in New Jersey in a traveler to the state.

The fully vaccinated woman from Georgia had recently traveled to South Africa, where the variant was first detected. The woman, who tested positive Nov. 28, has remained in isolation. She experienced moderate symptoms and is now recovering in a North Jersey emergency department, the Governor's Office said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The omicron variant is among us, and we need to take steps to stop its spread," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "It is vital that residents remain as vigilant as possible as we await more information about the variant. Vaccinations and mask wearing have proven to be an effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and I urge everyone ages 18 and over to receive a booster.”

Omicron was classified as a variant of concern Nov. 26 by the World Health Organization. On Nov. 30, the U.S. classified it as a variant of concern.

The first known U.S. case of the variant was detected in California earlier this week. That person recently returned from a trip to South Africa.

On Thursday, state officials advised those who attended an anime convention in New York City to get tested, as a person who had attended from Minnesota tested positive for the new variant. That person had not traveled outside the U.S.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.