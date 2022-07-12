 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muhammad Ali's Cherry Hill home is up for sale

You once again can own the ultimate piece of Muhammad Ali memorabilia.

That is, if you don't mind living in New Jersey. Oh, and also have a bunch of money.

The boxing legend's sprawling former home in Cherry Hill, where he lived from 1971 to 1973, is back on the market with a listing price of just over $1.8 million. According to the listing on the online real estate marketplace website Zillow, that's an estimated $13,125 monthly mortgage payment.

Located at 1121 Winding Drive, the 6,688-square-foot house sits on a 1.5-acre plot and has all the amenities you'd expect from the home of one of history's most iconic sports figures. Outdoors, you'll find a pool, hot tub, and tennis and basketball courts, while inside, there are six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a gym and a 12-foot wet bar, plus a three-car garage, the listing states.

The home last sold in 2014, property records show, and has since been renovated. It has been on the market a number of times over the years, including in 2012 and 2018.

Ali's time there came after a short stay in Philadelphia, where he briefly lived at 1835 N. 72nd St. in the city's Green Hill Farms section. According to an Inquirer report from 2000, the boxing champ sought a larger home for his then-wife Khalilah Camacho Ali (also known as Belinda Boyd) and their children. He reportedly paid $108,000 for the home.

"I made a little mansion out of it. I've got a lot of land," Ali told journalist Maury Z. Levy in an early 1970s issue of Philadelphia Magazine. He added he had put about $150,000 worth of renovations into the house.

In 1974, according to The Inquirer, he sold the home to Anthony J. Micale, who owned a number of McDonald's restaurant locations, for $175,000.

Ali's former home, however, isn't without controversy. According to a 2019 Inquirer report, the property was being rented out on Airbnb, and had become the scene of a number of large parties and catered events that drew loud crowds and parking jams. Over two years, police visited the home 97 times, and some neighbors complained that renters and guests were diminishing their quality of life.

"We don't want to bother the neighborhood," owner Baruch Adika told The Inquirer in 2019. "What we are trying to build in the house is an experience."

Then, in September 2019, Cherry Hill Township Council approved a measure that would have put limits on services such as Airbnb and required that home rentals last for at least 30 consecutive days. As Councilwoman Carolyn Jacobs put it at the time, the goal was to "protect the residents of Cherry Hill," and that "in the case of Winding Drive, our residents are not being protected."

But later that month, officials tabled it following testimony from township residents. At a council meeting, several residents said being Airbnb hosts provides them with supplemental income and brings diverse people into their homes.

