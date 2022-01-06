Mount Laurel swears in its first Black mayor

"It is a great honor and privilege to serve as mayor, and I humbly embrace the immense responsibility ahead. Having served four years on the Township Council, I'm ready for this opportunity to be a powerful voice for all residents, especially the many that never thought a day like this would be possible in Mount Laurel," said Pritchett, who was elected to council in 2018.

"I grew up in Newark and I never knew my father, so I grew up in a broken home in the inner city so a lot of kids that grew up in my area the same way I did, of course sometimes, don't make it out," said Pritchett. "Coming up the way I came up, I didn't have that male role model, so I made some mistakes in the past, but to be able to pull through that, I was always big on giving back and I'm like that protector. So when you talk about being a protector, you look at like fighting for people who can't fight for themselves, speaking up for people who are either afraid to speak for themselves or can't speak for themselves."