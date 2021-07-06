Mount Laurel man's racist rant dared neighbor to 'come see me.' Dozens did.

He said his slurs weren't meant to be racist and that he used the same language against white people. "Anybody that knows me know that I just talk like this," he said.

Asian American leaders see 'a pivotal moment' for political participation amid rising hate WASHINGTON — Andy Kim remembers the warnings from political professionals when he first cons…

The crowd began forming early Monday, demanding to speak with Mathews. Things were contentious at points when people pressed toward the front door, shouting at the row of officers.

"He said to pull up. We pulled up," said Aliya Robinson, 43, a real estate agent who lives in a nearby development. "We're not going to tolerate this anymore."

Neighbors blamed Mathews for problems that began about two years ago, said Ashleigh Gibbons, 35, who has lived in the condo development for about 20 years. "He's been harassing ever since," she said.

Mathews denied any involvement in past harassment or vandalism.

In the episode shown in the video, Mathews stood outside a neighbor's house and repeatedly taunted a Black man at the door and used racist slurs against him.

Pleasantville pastor organizing effort to oppose Absecon withdrawal from school agreement PLEASANTVILLE — About a dozen community members traveled to Trenton on Friday morning to han…

"Learn your law. It's not Africa," Mathews says as he tells the man he's allowed to stand there.

"I was born in America, sir," the man replied.