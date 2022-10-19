Mostly civil debate brings out stark differences between Van Drew, Alexander

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The two main candidates in the 2nd Congressional district race revealed stark differences over abortion rights, the cause of inflation, threats to democracy, and support for offshore wind farms during a debate at Stockton University Wednesday.

"We have to invest in wind energy," said Democratic challenger Tim Alexander, 56, of Galloway Township. "I'm also in favor of investing in companies willing to build and manufacture the devices here."

Incumbent U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, however, opposes current plans to build offshore wind farms off Atlantic and Cape May counties.

"Renewable energy is important, but it's also important we don't hurt the people who live here and work here," Van Drew said.

He said the farms could hurt the fishing industry, which is critical to the area, and the visibility of 1,000-foot towers can hurt the tourism industry.

The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton and The Press of Atlantic City co-sponsored the debate, which was broadcast live and remains available on the Hughes Center web site at stockton.edu/hughescenter.

When asked if the nation is at risk of losing its Democracy, Alexander said MAGA Republicans who are strong supporters of former President Donald Trump are a threat.

"MAGA wants to destroy Democracy ... just tear it down," Alexander said. "The MAGA mission already has dealt a severe blow with the Dobbs decision (that overturned abortion rights and the Roe v. Wade decision)."

Van Drew said the nation is at the precipice and needs saving, but the threat comes from Democratic policies that have resulted in out-of-control crime, illegal immigration and inflation.

"This is not the America we know and love," Van Drew said.

He also cited vast government spending in the midst of the COVID pandemic as the main cause of inflation, while Alexander cited the Russia war on Ukraine and disruptions in supply chains caused by the pandemic.

The two found some agreement over giving Dreamers — young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children who have lived here most of their lives — a path to citizenship.

But they disagreed strongly on border issues in general, with Alexander saying far more people are here illegally on expired visas, and Van Drew countering that the porousness of the southern border lets not only illegal immigrants through but also illegal drugs like Fentanyl.

"It's a racist dog whistle," Alexander said of complaints about the southern border. "Black and brown people fleeing drug cartels are coming across there ... (but) people coming in on visas look like them, so they don't want to say they are the problem."

"I don’t know what a racist dog whistle is, but I don’t have one," Van Drew responded.

Alexander said he supports women's rights to decide for themselves whether or not to continue a pregnancy, and doesn't think government should insert itself into the question at all.

"I'm a man. I never have to face that hard choice," Alexander said.

"Personally I'm pro-life," Van Drew said, "but there are many people who believe abortion should be legal in the first few months ... but not all the way to 9 months."

When asked if the Dobbs decision could also lead to reversing people's rights to gay marriage, Van Drew said the Congress has already codified the right to marry for gay people and he voted for that law.

John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, moderated the debate. Press News Editor Nick Huba and journalist Clyde Hughes of Frontrunner NJ asked the candidates questions, which came from Stockton students, Press readers and others.

Van Drew, of Dennis Township, is a 69-year-old former dentist who held local and county offices before being elected to and spending years in the state Assembly and then the state Senate.

Van Drew has raised about $2.9 million this election cycle, and had about $925,000 cash on hand as of Sept. 30, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

He was first elected to Congress in 2018 as a Democrat, but changed parties in Dec. 2019 after falling out with the Democratic Party over his refusal to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. At the time Van Drew said he felt Trump had not done anything that rose to an impeachable offense.

Van Drew was re-elected as a Republican in 2020.

Alexander, 56, of Galloway Township, is a former police officer who retired as a captain from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, then became a civil rights attorney.

This is his first time running for elected office.

Alexander has raised about $442,000 this cycle, and had about $39,000 cash on hand as of Sept. 30, according to FEC filings.

Both Van Drew and Alexander have been married for decades and have adult children. Van Drew has two grandchildren.

Also running against Van Drew and Alexander are Libertarian Mike Gallo, of Villas in Lower Township; and perennial candidate Anthony Parisi Sanchez, of Millville.

Stockton restricts participation in debates to candidates who raise enough money to have to file Federal Election Commission reports, and neither Gallo nor Parisi Sanchez qualified to participate.