Most N.J. teachers have been vaccinated, three months since Gov. Murphy's mandate

Since a mandate by Gov. Phil Murphy took effect in October, most New Jersey public teachers and support staff have complied with the order to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, state data show.

Across New Jersey, with nearly 2,100 schools out of roughly 3,500 reporting, about 85% of teachers and staff are fully vaccinated, according to the latest statistics from the state Department of Health. Information is not released for individual districts.

In South Jersey, the rates for counties range from a high of 89% in Camden and 88% in Burlington to 81% in Atlantic, Salem and Cumberland. Gloucester was at 82% and Cape May at 84%, the state's COVID-19 school-related dashboard showed as of Jan. 22. Districts self-report, so not every school is included in the count.

Last August, Murphy gave all teachers and state workers until Oct. 18, 2021, to comply, with anyone not vaccinated after the deadline required to get tested one to two times a week. The order applied to staff in all public, private and parochial schools in preschool through 12th grade, as well as employees at public colleges and universities.