More than 1,000 people get in-person unemployment help in first week of DOL effort

In its first four days of providing in-person help with unemployment claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development made 1,223 appointments statewide, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

"Mostly everyone with an appointment arrived for their scheduled appointment," said DOL spokesperson Angela Delli-Santi.

Another 2,429 appointments have been made statewide for this Monday through Friday, she said.

Face-to-face help is being provided only to those with appointments. There is no walk-in service, Delli-Santi said.

Of the cases handled last week, 81 were in the Pleasantville One Stop Career Center, according to the DOL.

The appointments ran Monday through Thursday last week.

"As you can see, we are ramping up with double the number of scheduled appointments this week," Delli-Santi said, and 188 of the appointments this week are scheduled in the Pleasantville location.

"We are continuing to schedule appointments for this week and beyond," Delli-Santi said. "At this time, walk-ups are not being served. NJDOL is scheduling the claimant appointments, prioritizing those who have been waiting the longest."

Problems agents resolved included missing back weeks to be paid, out-of-sequence dates on claims to be cleared, and complications of out-of-state wages as well as problems with the ID.me verification system, according to the DOL.

"Our mission has always been to assist as many claimants as possible as quickly as possible," Delli-Santi said. "We are constantly assessing our service delivery model with an eye toward innovating and making improvements."

At a Senate Labor Committee hearing last month, Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo announced plans to put 32 unemployment workers in 12 sites as of March 28.

But lawmakers from both sides of the aisle asked him to do more to get face-to-face help to unemployment claimants having difficulty getting their benefits, and to consider opening mega centers in large facilities to clear the backlog of about 11,000 cases waiting for decisions.

At the hearing, Asaro-Angelo said it would take until March 28 to deploy people to the 12 centers, as the DOL had to coordinate with counties (who run the centers) and reinstall computer systems.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, had called on the centers to reopen by March 1, saying he and his district’s assemblymen and office staff were tired of doing the work of unemployment workers.

The centers had not been providing in-person unemployment help since March 18, 2020, more than two years ago. Some job hunting and training services were available on an individual basis by appointment only, according to those who run the centers.

