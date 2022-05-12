Monmouth poll finds majority of Americans are having trouble paying for gas

A survey conducted by Monmouth University found a majority of Americans report having a difficult time paying for gas.

Reports of problems paying household expenses overall have increased in the past six months, the same time President Joe Biden's job ratings have plummeted, the university said Thursday in a news release.

Monmouth conducted the poll from May 5 to 9 via phone with 807 adults in the United States. There is a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, the university said.

The polls showed 58% of people say it's difficult for them to afford gas for their vehicles. More than half say it is difficult to pay grocery bills (52%), tax bills (51%) and health care deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses (51%).

About 48% say the same about health insurance premiums, and 37% say making their mortgage or rent payment is difficult.

A Monmouth University poll in 2017 found that 62% found it easy to pay for groceries versus 47% easy in 2022.

The public remains divided over which party it prefers has control in Congress, with Republicans getting 36% of the vote and Democrats 34%. Those who initially said party control doesn't matter are leaning in favor of the GOP, adding 12% to Republicans and 10% to Democrats.

The combined 48% for Republicans and 44% for Democrats shows a small shift since March (45% Republican and 46% Democrat) and January (50% Republican and 43% Democrat).

About 6 in 10 Americans say it's very important their party has control of Congress. This metric is slightly higher among those who want Democrats (67%) rather than Republicans (61%) leading Congress.

In March, those who wanted Republican control (64%) were slightly more likely than Democratic supporters (59%) to say party control of Congress was very important. Overall, just 15% of the public approves of the job Congress is doing, down from 21% in March. The disapproval rating is now at 77%

“Congressional party preference hasn’t moved a lot this year, but the issue picture may be coming into focus with the economy and abortion as the top considerations right now," said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. "The importance of abortion coincides with the Supreme Court leak, which means it is hard to tell whether we are seeing a temporary blip or something that will have a major impact in November."

Americans also were asked to rate how six different policy areas factored into their congressional vote choice. Looking at just those who rate these policies as extremely important finds a fairly even distribution among abortion (35%), immigration (33%), gun control (32%), the economy (31%) and health care (30%). Tax policy (24%) is seen as extremely important by slightly fewer people.

