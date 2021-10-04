Monmouth poll finds climate change on par with racial issues, jobs as top priorities

About 8% said climate change is mainly causes by natural forces.

There isn't much difference between Americans who live in coastal states and those who live inland, in the percentage who believe climate changes is driving extreme weather and rising seas. In fact, slightly more inland residents (78%) share that belief, compared to 75% of coastal residents.

The same percentage (56%) of coastal and inland residents see climate change as a very serious problem, the poll found.

Three years ago, there was a large gap on this question, with 61% of Americans in coastal states seeing it as serious problem, compared to just 44% of those living inland.

There continues to be a significant partisan and age divide on the issue, however.

About 85% of Democrats and 56% of independents say climate change is a very serious problem, but only 21% of Republicans agree.

Two-thirds of Americans who are 18 to 34 years old see climate change as very serious, compared to about half of those aged 35 to 54 (48%) or 55 and older (54%).