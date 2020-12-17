Meet the retired sisters who maintain 50 miles of rugged New Jersey Pinelands' trail

"We usually start at 10 in the morning and work until noon," Ro said. "That's all we can handle. It's hard work. We work in three state parks, and on three other trails that need love."

Ro also organizes hikes for the outdoor club, which she got involved with 30 years ago.

"The Outdoor Club has been very good for me," she said.

About two decades ago, a trail leader asked if Ro could help maintain a section of the Batona Trail off Evans Bridge and Route 563. At that time, the leader had suffered a stroke, so no one was maintaining the trail.

The original Batona hiking club was responsible for keeping clear the northern 20 miles of trail, but its membership was small and aging.

"There was so much to be done, that I realized with three or four people we still couldn't do it all," Ro said.

She reached out to other club members. Only a few showed at first, but the group grew steadily and Ro continued as leader.