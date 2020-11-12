Meet the head of the new NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission

Gov. Phil Murphy announces appointments to Cannabis Regulatory Commission Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday lauded residents across the state for voting to legalize recreati…

Professionally, because it has the opportunity to keep racial justice and social justice front and center, it's not just important to legalize cannabis but also how you create a system that affirmatively builds equity and brings people in as business owners.

I do have people in my life who have been impacted by cannabis prohibition. I also have people who did not have access to the medicinal cannabis that could have helped them. But you don't have to use cannabis yourself to understand why legalization is important.

On the equity front, I will be looking soup to nuts, how do we do right by our communities in the establishment of the cannabis industry both on medical-use side and personal-use side and outside the cannabis industry.

We will make sure that everyone understands what the expectations are and make certain that our regulations are followed and enforced.

It will take time. Even though we're starting from a medicinal market, storefronts aren't going to switch overnight to meet recreational demand. That's one key thing.

We'll also continue to look for lessons in what other states have done. We won't be afraid to be creative.