Medical marijuana now tax free in New Jersey

TRENTON — As of July 1, sales tax on marijuana sold to those with medical cards dropped to zero, the final step in a phase-out that began with the signing of the Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act Gov. Phil Murphy signed in 2019.

There are close to 130,000 patients with medical marijuana cards in New Jersey. With the start of regulated sales of cannabis to adults this year, the medical card is no longer necessary to legally buy or possess marijuana in the state.

Those with medical cards are given priority service at the state’s approved dispensaries and now will no longer pay sales tax.

“Removing state sales tax on medicinal cannabis is consistent with Gov. Murphy and the Legislature’s intent to prioritize patients and improve affordability,” said Jeff Brown, executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. “As the sales tax has been phased out from 4% to 2% and now to 0% patients have been able to spend less on their medicine, further ensuring patients are prioritized over recreational consumers.”

For now, existing medical marijuana dispensaries are the only sites selling cannabis to the recreational market, but that is expected to change, with new licenses being approved monthly.

At a recent meeting, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved conditional licenses for 81 businesses, including 48 for retailers.

Officials with the commission said they could not break down where each license holder planned to operate. Several local communities have approved allowing cannabis retail operations.

At the same meeting, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved permanent rules for the regulated cannabis market, set to appear in the Aug. 1 New Jersey Register.

The new rules expand on what was approved in August 2021 by adding three new license types — class 3 cannabis wholesalers, class 4 cannabis distributors and class 6 cannabis delivery services. Commission Chair Dianna Houenou said they will improve the commission’s approach to equity and safety.

“The regulations approved for formal proposal will create new opportunities for entrepreneurs to join this nascent industry,” she said.

The rules, set to be proposed formally Aug. 1, also include adding more details on THC and CBD content on labels for consumers. They also codify sales limits for recreational consumers, which are 1 ounce of cannabis flower, 4 grams of extracts or concentrates, or 1,000 milligrams of THC in edible form.

“The proposed permanent rules will empower the CRC to continue our mission to make New Jersey the premier cannabis market on the East Coast,” said Brown. “They improve safety for consumers, they continue to promote equity, and they include new license types and new flexibilities that will create new opportunities for businesses in New Jersey.”