Mayor Small, Judge Perskie say changes in PILOT bill will benefit Atlantic City

Perskie said he could not share the state's analysis with the media, and referred the request to the DCA. The DCA — which oversees the state takeover of the city — could not immediately be reached for comment.

“What this bill does is change the relative formulas of the money presently being raised and spent from the industry,” Perskie said. “There is a story out there that casinos are doing very well and this is an effort to reduce their obligations. That is not in fact the case. It will reduce to a certain extent one of the formulas, but will be offset in the change in IAT formula."

Perskie acknowledged, however, that the amendment will also protect several casino properties which would have faced a drastically higher IAT bill in 2022, under the current PILOT legislation.

"If we don’t pass (the PILOT amendment bill), a financial analysis undertaken by the state ... suggests the impact of the increases that take place in 2022 would put a significant portion of the industry in extreme financial distress," Perskie said. "It's too much, too soon."

He said the amended bill does spreads out increased payments over the next five years and "along the way of doing so puts more money into Atlantic City."