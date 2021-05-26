 Skip to main content
Masks can soon come off for vaccinated employees, Murphy says
Masks can soon come off for vaccinated employees, Murphy says

MURPHYCOVID0529C

Gov. Phil Murphy delivers a coronavirus media briefing in May 2020.

 Thomas P. Costello / Pool

TRENTON — Fully vaccinated employees can soon begin taking their masks off at work.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced the signing of an executive order allowing employers to let employees forgo masks and social distancing as long as they can verify they're vaccinated. The order, which will go into effect June 4, also will rescind the requirement for employers to accommodate remote working arrangements and to reduce on-site staff to the minimal number necessary.

State employees, the governor added, will still be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in state offices.

"While we are rescinding some requirements, that doesn't mean that we don't expect you to be flexible and to work with employees," Murphy said during the state's COVID-19 briefing, "particularly those who are juggling family obligations such as child care."

On Friday, New Jersey will lift its indoor mask mandate for people vaccinated against COVID-19. The state also is lifting the requirement for maintaining 6 feet of distance at all indoor and outdoor businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, gyms and casinos.

In regard to child care, Murphy announced classes may return to their pre-pandemic limits effective immediately. The in-class capacity for child care was previously limited to 15.

As of Wednesday morning, 4,134,624 residents had been fully vaccinated, the governor said. Of that total, 3,967,365 were vaccinated in the state and 167,268 were vaccinated out-of-state.

Murphy reported 352 new positive cases of the coronavirus for a total of 886,585. The rate of transmission stood at 0.75 and the positivity rate, as of Saturday, was 2.79%.

"Judy, this is the first time we've been below 3% for a weekend in a long time," Murphy said to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

Hospitalizations were down to 641. At the time of the briefing, 137 of those hospitalized were in intensive care, with 94 on ventilators.

The governor also reported 25 deaths for a statewide total of 23,489, with 2,670 probable deaths.

