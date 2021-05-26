Masks can soon come off for vaccinated employees, Murphy says

TRENTON — Fully vaccinated employees can soon begin taking their masks off at work.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced the signing of an executive order allowing employers to let employees forgo masks and social distancing as long as they can verify they're vaccinated. The order, which will go into effect June 4, also will rescind the requirement for employers to accommodate remote working arrangements and to reduce on-site staff to the minimal number necessary.

State employees, the governor added, will still be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in state offices.

"While we are rescinding some requirements, that doesn't mean that we don't expect you to be flexible and to work with employees," Murphy said during the state's COVID-19 briefing, "particularly those who are juggling family obligations such as child care."

On Friday, New Jersey will lift its indoor mask mandate for people vaccinated against COVID-19. The state also is lifting the requirement for maintaining 6 feet of distance at all indoor and outdoor businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, gyms and casinos.

