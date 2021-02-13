Marijuana legalization bill inches closer to approval in NJ after long wait

That could happen by the end of this week.

State Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, said the governor's delay had caused a "level of frustration for many of us."

"My colleagues in the Black and Hispanic caucus have been working with the leadership that is respectful of the process but also make sure that our children don't become political casualties," Singleton said. "It didn't need to be held hostage while we were working on a cleanup bill to effectively stop the thousands of arrests for a product that the voters of New Jersey said was no longer illegal."

The cleanup bill makes possession of any cannabis a civil penalty of up to $50 for people ages 18 to 21.

It forbids police from using the scent of marijuana as probable cause to conduct a search. It requires officers to activate their body cameras before investigating a suspected cannabis violation. A minor who is caught with cannabis items may not be photographed or fingerprinted. Any records generated by a police encounter over a minor's use of weed must be destroyed within two years.

It would also grant immunity from prosecution for any underage person who reports a cannabis medical emergency or is in need of medical assistance due to an unlikely cannabis-caused emergency.