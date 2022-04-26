 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Many want to leave New Jersey despite highly rated quality of life, Monmouth poll finds

Garden State Parkway
Edward Lea, staff Photographer

Plenty of New Jersey residents say the state's quality of life is top-notch, but many say they see themselves leaving at some point, according to a Monmouth University poll released Monday. 

About two in three Garden State residents rate New Jersey as an excellent or good place to live, compared with 22% who say living in the state is fair and 13% who give it a poor rating, according to Monmouth's poll.

New Jersey's record high for living quality was set in February 1987, at 84%, and its record low, set in February 2019, was 50%, the university said.

Those who want out of New Jersey cite the state's high property taxes and house prices, said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. He suggests many appreciate the state's benefits, but those benefits aren't enough to convince people to stay.

"It’s a bit of a head-scratcher," Murray said. "Positive ratings of New Jersey as a place to live have ticked up a bit. But so has the sense that people want to get out of here someday."

People are also reading…

The poll surveyed 802 residents by phone from March 31 to April 4, the university said.

The Monmouth poll's state quality-of-life index score is +27, in line with last year's rating, +25. The index reached +37 just after the COVID-19 pandemic began in April 2020, the university said.

In previous years, the index varied between +18 and +31. At one point, it reached as low as +13, in February 2019, the university said.

The poll says 36% of state residents say they'll likely leave New Jersey at some point, a jump from 26% who said the same in 2014 and 28% in 2007. 

Monmouth notes a jump in this opinion among adults under 35 rather than those between 35 and 54 or 55 and older.

Comparing political leanings, Republicans (69%) and independents (64%) are more likely to report saying they want to live elsewhere, compared to Democrats (47%). The gap between both parties has widened since 2014, when both Democrats (46%) and Republicans (48%) nearly equally said they would want to leave the state, Monmouth said.

The partisan results were also similar in 2007 (49% Republicans and 44% Democrats). In both years, independents were slightly more likely than members of either party to say they wanted to move out of New Jersey (55% in 2014 and 54% in 2007), Monmouth said.

“Politics may also be playing a subtle role in wanting to get out of the state," Murray said. "We are already aware of the self-sorting that has gone on for the past generation, where people gravitate to communities and counties within their states where the neighbors are more like them ideologically. Who knows? As individual states become redder or bluer, maybe we are starting to see the same thing happening across state lines."

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

