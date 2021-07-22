Loud music is keeping South Jersey and Philly's riverfront neighborhoods up late. They blame each other.

Police have targeted areas known for parties, and officers can enforce noise ordinances. But Walker said educating partygoers also helps because they don't always realize the sound carries so far.

"With these car parties, they need a place to play the music and they probably figure a park is a perfect place," Walker said. "They'll back up to the water, they turn the music on. Those sound waves bounce off the surface of the water and keep traveling until they hit something solid, but sometimes you can barely hear it when you drive up on the Philly side."

In April, Pennsylvania State Rep. Joe Hohenstein met with police and leaders from Philadelphia and South Jersey towns to discuss solutions. Walker said the city is working with police and neighborhood groups, and that development projects are underway to transform some empty lots into revitalized parks that will discourage parking-lot parties and muffle sound.

Stefan said the problem is less prevalent than it once was but remains an aggravation — whether it's coming from Philadelphia or from his side of the water. Walker said the complaints have slowed in recent months, but said it's likely that residents close to the water will always have to deal with unwanted noise.

"The way the sound is by the water," he said, "it could be someone sitting in their car having a few beers and playing music and people hear it."