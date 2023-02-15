PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — Longtime Pinelands Commission Planner Susan Grogan is the agency's new executive director, after a unanimous vote last week by the commissioners.

She had led the agency as acting executive director since the June 2021 death of former Executive Director Nancy Wittenberg.

“Sue has served as an invaluable member of the Pinelands senior staff for nearly 35 years,” Commissioner Ed Lloyd said in a news release. “Her dedication to Pinelands preservation is unparalleled. Appointing her as executive director is one of the most important actions that the commission has taken in years.”

The executive director manages daily operations of the commission and its staff of 41 planners, scientists, environmental reviewers, computer programmers, educators and others.

Grogan has worked at the Pinelands Commission since August 1988. She served as chief planner and was promoted to director of planning in 2020.

“The Pinelands Commission has greatly benefited from Sue's exceptional leadership for the past 18 months,” said Commission Chair Laura E. Matos. “Her wealth of experience, extraordinary knowledge, and tremendous work ethic are only a few of the reasons we are thrilled to officially appoint her executive director.”

Grogan has also served as executive director of the Pinelands Development Credit Bank since 2011.

“For more than 40 years, the Pinelands Commission has worked to preserve, protect and enhance the significant natural and cultural resources of the Pinelands. I’ve been fortunate to be part of that effort for the past 34 years and am truly honored to be appointed today as executive director of this agency,” Grogan said.

During her tenure as the commission’s acting executive director, Grogan has worked on projects including:

Adopting amendments to the Pinelands Comprehensive Management Plan requiring the use of green infrastructure and stormwater management

Proposing rule changes pertaining to water management and the Kirkwood-Cohansey aquifer

Working to prepare the commission for future rule changes aimed at addressing climate change

Securing funding to refurbish the historic Fenwick Manor farmhouse

Furthering efforts to reduce the commission’s carbon footprint at its headquarters

Grogan holds a Masters of City and Regional Planning from Rutgers University and a Bachelor of Arts in government and sociology from The College of William and Mary. She is a licensed New Jersey professional planner and a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

The Pinelands Commission is charged with protecting the natural, cultural and historic resources of the 938,000-acre state Pinelands Area, which includes parts or all of 53 municipalities in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean counties.