Long COVID in kids is a unique challenge, and a Rutgers team is part of a national effort to study it

What about the subset of kids with the inflammatory syndrome?

For each million identified COVID infections in children, a recent study identified 316 such cases, yet the rate was much higher in Blacks, Hispanics and Asian Americans.

And keep in mind the CDC's definition of MIS-C at this point requires hospitalization. Milder inflammatory syndromes may well exist at higher numbers that don't cross that threshold, or don't get identified, or don't get associated with COVID at all.

The syndrome is characterized by fever, and the involvement of at least two organ systems. The gastrointestinal system is very commonly involved. And conditions like myocarditis and heart failure and other cardiac manifestations. There's typically a lag time of about a month from when the child first had the COVID. They may or may not even know they had the COVID. A lot of the kids end up in the ICU. Thankfully, most recover. A few die, and some have lingering symptoms.

In young adults, it's not so much different. It's a similar pathway. The same thing is happening in the body. It's just at a different age.

What do you hope to learn about kids with long COVID?