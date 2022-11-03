 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Local, county groups say unspent COVID funds should help pay 24% state insurance hike

  • 0
Carousel New Jersey news icon

Taking lessons from the past will help you cut food costs and develop thriftier habits. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

A coalition of local and county government groups is urging Gov. Phil Murphy to use some of the state's vast unspent COVID relief funds and other funds to help pay for a 24% increase in their workers' health insurance costs, to avoid property tax hikes, cuts in services and layoffs.

"Without any immediate relief from the Administration with borrowed or federal monies held in reserve for emergencies such as this, property taxpayers should expect to see even greater increases in their tax bills in the coming year," the coalition said in a Thursday press release. 

The group estimates the cost increases will total $350 million in 2023, under rates set in September by the State Health Benefits Commission (SHBC).

Without such help, property taxes will have to rise dramatically, the group said, or essential services will be cut and jobs lost. 

People are also reading…

The Murphy Administration and public sector labor unions representing most State employees reached an agreement whereby State employees will see health benefit rate increases of only 3%, with the State absorbing the additional costs.

The counties and municipalities would like to see that agreement or one like it extended to their workers covered by the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP), and wants the state to change the plan design to achieve savings at the local level.

Local and county governments have also repeatedly asked the Administration to extend its open enrollment period to give governments and employees more time to make vital decisions about coverage. But the Administration has not done so.

"Importantly, any immediate relief must be accompanied by long-term structural reforms enacted by the State Legislature such as adopting referenced based pricing to effectively manage costs, incentivizing employees to select lower cost plan designs, modifying co-pays for specialists and urgent care to further reduce long-term expenses, and implementing other innovative cost containment measures," the coalition said.

Local and county governments and workers will also face double-digit increases in their share of pension costs, based on information released last month by the Division of Pension and Benefits.

The coalition is also calling for local governments to be given a voice on the SHBC.

The coalition is made up of The New Jersey Urban Mayors Association, the NJ Municipal Management Association, the Government Finance Officers Association of NJ, the NJ Association of County Finance Officers, the NJ Association of County Administrators, the NJ Association of County and City Health Officials, the Southern NJ County Commissioners Association, and the Constitutional Officers Association of NJ.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Groups seeking state help to pay for state insurance hikes

New Jersey Urban Mayors Association (NJUMA)

New Jersey Municipal Management Association (NJMMA)

Government Finance Officers Association of New Jersey (GFOA)

New Jersey Association of County Finance Officers (NJACFO)

New Jersey Association of County Administrators (NJACA)

New Jersey Association of County and City Health Officials (NJACCHO)

Southern New Jersey County Commissioners Association (SNJCCA)

Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Obama deals with hecklers again while campaigning in Arizona

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News