Local, county groups say unspent COVID funds should help pay 24% state insurance hike

A coalition of local and county government groups is urging Gov. Phil Murphy to use some of the state's vast unspent COVID relief funds and other funds to help pay for a 24% increase in their workers' health insurance costs, to avoid property tax hikes, cuts in services and layoffs.

"Without any immediate relief from the Administration with borrowed or federal monies held in reserve for emergencies such as this, property taxpayers should expect to see even greater increases in their tax bills in the coming year," the coalition said in a Thursday press release.

The group estimates the cost increases will total $350 million in 2023, under rates set in September by the State Health Benefits Commission (SHBC).

Without such help, property taxes will have to rise dramatically, the group said, or essential services will be cut and jobs lost.

The Murphy Administration and public sector labor unions representing most State employees reached an agreement whereby State employees will see health benefit rate increases of only 3%, with the State absorbing the additional costs.

The counties and municipalities would like to see that agreement or one like it extended to their workers covered by the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP), and wants the state to change the plan design to achieve savings at the local level.

Local and county governments have also repeatedly asked the Administration to extend its open enrollment period to give governments and employees more time to make vital decisions about coverage. But the Administration has not done so.

"Importantly, any immediate relief must be accompanied by long-term structural reforms enacted by the State Legislature such as adopting referenced based pricing to effectively manage costs, incentivizing employees to select lower cost plan designs, modifying co-pays for specialists and urgent care to further reduce long-term expenses, and implementing other innovative cost containment measures," the coalition said.

Local and county governments and workers will also face double-digit increases in their share of pension costs, based on information released last month by the Division of Pension and Benefits.

The coalition is also calling for local governments to be given a voice on the SHBC.

The coalition is made up of The New Jersey Urban Mayors Association, the NJ Municipal Management Association, the Government Finance Officers Association of NJ, the NJ Association of County Finance Officers, the NJ Association of County Administrators, the NJ Association of County and City Health Officials, the Southern NJ County Commissioners Association, and the Constitutional Officers Association of NJ.