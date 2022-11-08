LIVE UPDATES: South Jersey voters head to the polls

The October debate at Stockton University between Democrat Tim Alexander, left, and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, was viewed 3,000 times online.
Voters will decide whether to give U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, a third term in office, the fate of partisan elections in Atlantic City and whether Democrats will keep the Atlantic County commissioner seat that represents the resort, in Tuesday’s general election.
Polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with 28,000 poll workers making it all happen at about 3,200 polling locations across New Jersey, the office of the Secretary of State said Monday.
Results should be available a bit earlier this year, as a new state law allowed elections officials to open and prepare vote-by-mail ballots for machine counting during the days leading up to the election. That means they can be counted faster on Election Day.
As of Monday, 973,240 out of 6.5 million registered voters in New Jersey had requested vote-by-mail ballots, and 511,676 had been returned to their County Boards of Elections for counting.
Vote-by-mail ballots still can be returned up until 8 p.m. Tuesday at a secure ballot dropbox in the voter’s county, via the mail if postmarked by 8 p.m., or in person at the County Board of Elections.
Turnout stayed steady in the second year of early voting by machine, which happened Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, with 213,919 voting early statewide, 6,426 in Atlantic County and 2,967 in Cape May County, elections officials said.
“There was about a 3% turnout, slightly down from 2021 which I personally think isn’t too bad, given ‘21 was the gubernatorial race, with a normal higher turnout to begin with,” said Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon. “The Legislature, elections officials, everyone is hoping it will catch on and become more utilized by the electorate. We shall see in the coming years.”
“I’m feeling good. I think it’s going to be a historic day,” Van Drew said on Monday afternoon.
“Before people go to vote they should go and fill their car with gas, go to the grocery store and buy groceries for the week, take a peek at their 401K and pay their bills,” Van Drew said. “This is really to me and to many people about whether we are going to become more dependent on government than ever and more socialist in nature.”
Democrat Tim Alexander said he would be working into the wee hours Monday night and Tuesday with his team, doing their best to get every last Democratic voter to participate.
“I feel good about the election, the pundits and I do not agree,” Alexander said of predictions that Democrats will suffer because of President Joe Biden’s low approval numbers.
“People are paying more at the gas pump and more for a can of soup, but that is going to pass, and women will still be without their constitutional rights that were stripped away when Roe was overturned,” Alexander said of the U.S. Supreme Court ending the court’s protection of abortion rights this summer.
John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, said this election could see record turnout once vote-by-mail and Election Day machine counts are added to early voting totals.
A recent Stockton poll found voter enthusiasm high this year, he said, and with the control of Congress at stake the trend towards focusing on national issues could push turnout to record levels.
The statewide turnout in 2018, which was another Congressional election, was pretty much a record at 54%, Froonjian said.
“It was higher than last year’s gubernatorial election, which was only 40%,” Froonjian said. “It shows you what gets the blood running. It’s not so much the State House as Congress.”
The October debate between Van Drew and Alexander sponsored by the Hughes Center and The Press of Atlantic City was viewed 3,000 times online, Froonjian said.
“We’ve put them out before on video and gotten 1,000 to 1,200 views. To have 3,000 people view an election debate is a sign there is really a lot of interest out there,” Froonjian said.
It’s difficult to predict how the vote will go in Atlantic City, Froonjian said, where a ballot question is asking if the city should switch to nonpartisan elections in May for local offices, rather than continue to hold party primaries in June and a general election in November.
Candidates would run as individuals with no indication of party affiliation if the ballot question passes.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. and five Democratic City Council members oppose the change, and the lone Republican on council and three Democratic council members are supporting the change.
Those supporting the change are also critics of Small.
“Normally when it’s a Republican vs. Democrat issue, I’d say Democrats clearly want to keep partisan elections and would prevail,” Froonjian said. “But this is Democrat vs. Democrat, which makes it tougher. I guess it’s a test of Marty Small’s organization, and whether they will get their people out to beat this back.”
In the last mayoral election, Small dominated, but two of the council people who are pushing for the change also did well in that election, Froonjian said.
The change would rob the city’s Democratic committee, which is dominated by Small supporters, of their power to choose which candidates to back in primary elections.
“I know Democrats up the ballot — there is no question they want it to stay the way it is. It’s a real plus for them,” Froonjian said of having well-known local candidates help Democratic candidates for county, state and federal office.
Atlantic County Democrats supported redistricting that changed the first district from safely Democratic, covering primarily Atlantic City and Pleasantville, to a more competitive one pairing Atlantic City with the Downbeach towns of Ventnor, Margate, Longport and a slice of Egg Harbor Township.
The redistricting also drastically changed the second district, which had been safely Republican, making it much more competitive by pairing Pleasantville with the Mainland communities of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point and some of Egg Harbor Township.
Now incumbent Democratic Commissioner Ernest Coursey is facing a challenge by Republican Vern Macon, who heads of a fire suppression company. The results will show whether the Democratic gamble to have a better chance in the second will pay off, or rob them of one of just two seats they now hold on the nine-member county Board of Commissioners.
Who's running in the Atlantic County general election on Nov. 8?
COUNTY RACES
COMMISSIONER-AT-LARGE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Habib Rehman
Democrat
Amy Gatto
Republican
COMMISSIONER- DISTRICT 1 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Ernest D. Coursey Sr.
Democrat
Vern Macon
Republican
COMMISSIONER -DISTRICT 4 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Kathleen Galante
Democrat
Richard R. Dase
Republican
ABSECON
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Donna M. Poley
Democrat
Thomas A. Marrone
Republican
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Caleb N. Cavileer
Democrat
Richard DeRose
Republican
BRIGANTINE
MAYOR (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Vince Sera
Republican
COUNCIL-AT-LARGE (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Cornelius "Neil" Kane
Republican
Mike Riordan
Republican
BUENA BOROUGH
COUNCIL (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Douglas E. Adams
Republican
Marina Barsuglia
Republican
COUNCIL- 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Joseph Fabrizio
Republican
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Kurt Renart
Republican
John H. Williams
Republican
CORBIN CITY
MAYOR (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Matthew Kane
Democrat
Wayne M. Smith
Republican
COUNCIL (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Nikki Nichols
Democrat
Daniel Patterson
Republican
EGG HARBOR CITY
COMMON COUNCIL (Vote for three)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
Democrat
Yvonne Flyn
Democrat
Albert "Pat" Moran Jr
Democrat
Mattia Brown
Republican
Ingrid E. Clark
Republican
Steve J. Dash
Republican
COMMON COUNCIL- TWO YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Steve Ortiz
Democrat
Kasey M. Attianese
Republican
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Name
Frank "Franco" Rivera III
Democrat
Joe Cafero
Republican
ESTELL MANOR
COUNCIL (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
W. Nelson Dilg
Republican
Dane R. Lamcken
Republican
COUNCIL - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
David A. Kelton
Independent
Linda G. Givens
Republican
FOLSOM
COUNCIL (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
James Hoffman
Republican
Michael Porretta
Republican
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Thelma Witherspoon
Demoocrat
Raymond T. Keilman
Democrat
Carl Pitale
Republican
Charles Cain
Republican
HAMMONTON
COUNCIL (vote for three)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Joshua Trepiccone
Republican
Adam Re
Republican
Renee Rodio
Republican
Sam Rodio
Independent
Steve Furgione
Independent
Bill Olivo
Independent
LINWOOD
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Stacy DeDomenicis
Republican
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Todd Michael
Republican
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Barbara Rheault
Democrat
Lawrence E. Riffle
Republican
DeAnna DeMarco
Republican
NORTHFIELD
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Paul V. Utts
Democrat
Renee Carfgano
Republican
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Thomas R. Corona
Democrat
Eric Leeds
Republican
PLEASANTVILLE
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
James D. Barclay
Democrat
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Victor M. Carmona
Democrat
PORT REPUBLIC
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Eugene F. Hawn
Republican
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Donna Lee Riegel
Republican
COUNCIL WARD 1 - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Michael J. Turner
Republican
Michael Trupkiewicz
Independent
SOMERS POINT
COUNCIL WARD 1 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Daniel Myers
Democrat
Sean T. McGuigan
Republican
COUNCIL WARD 1 - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Elizabeth "Lisa" Bender
Democrat
Richard L. DePamphilis III
Republican
COUNCIL WARD 2 (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Carl D'Adamo
Democrat
Mike Owen
Republican
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Edward G. Norton
Republican
Who's running in the Cape May County general election on Nov. 8?
COUNTY RACES
SURROGATE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Dean Marcolongo
Republican
COMMISSIONER (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
E. Marie Hayes
Republican
Andrew J. Bulakowski
Republican
Julia L. Hankerson
Democrat
William Laffey IV
Independent
CITY OF CAPE MAY
Nonpartisan Council (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Lorraine M. Baldwin
Mark DiSanto
Clarence F. Lear, III
Maureen K. McDade
Patricia Gray Hendricks
Michael G. Yeager
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for three)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Zeth Matalucci
Republican
Matthew Cox
Republican
LOWER TOWNSHIP
COUNCIL 1st WARD (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Thomas Conrad
Republican
COUNCIL 2nd WARD (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Kevin Coombs
Republican
COUNCIL 3rd WARD (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Chris (Kit) Marlowe
Democrat
Roland Roy, Jr
Republican
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
James Norris
Republican
Melisha Anderson-Ruiz
Democrat
CITY OF NORTH WILDWOOD
CITY COUNCIL 1st WARD (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Margaret A. (Peggy) Bishop
Republican
Maria G. Mattera
Democrat
CITY COUNCIL 2nd WARD (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Edwin W. Koehler
Republican
BOROUGH OF STONE HARBOR
COUNCIL (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Charles Krafczek
Republican
Jennifer Gensemer
Republican
Victor Foschini
Independent
UPPER TOWNSHP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Victor Nappen II
Republican
Mark E. Pancoast
Republican
BOROUGH OF WOODBINE
MAYOR (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
William Pikolycky
Republican
Mary Helen Perez
Republican
Eduardo "Chino" Ortiz
Republican
COUNCIL (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Mary Helen Perez
Republican
Eduardo "Chino" Ortiz
Republican
Who's running in the Cumberland County general election on Nov. 8?
COUNTY RACES
COMMISSIONERS (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Darlene Barber
Democrat
Priscilla Ocasio-Jimenez
Democrat
Douglas A. Albrecht
Republican
Victoria Groetsch-Lods
Republican
COMMERICAL TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Mike Vizzard
Democrat
Justus Straubmuller
Republican
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Committee (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Anthony Lamanteer
Republican
Brian Casper
Republican
Carol Casper
Democrat
John J. Stanzione
Democrat
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Michael L. Rothman
Republican
Larry Jordan
Republican
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Benjamin Byrd
Democrat
Marvin Pierce
Democrat
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Daniel J. Orr
Democrat
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
David Miller
Republican
Edward J. Kennedy
Democrat
LAWERENCE TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
John M. Tisa
Republican
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Ken Whildin
Republican
BOROUGH OF SHILOH
COUNCIL (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Hillary Barile
Republican
Matthew Hunzer
Republican
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Thomas Burton
Republican
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
COMMITTEE (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
John L. Daddario
Republican
Joseph J. Spoltore
Republican
Who's running in the Southern Ocean County general election on Nov. 8
COUNTY RACES
SHERIFF (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Michael G. Mastronardy
Republican
Salvatore Frascino
Democrat
COUNTY COMMISSIONER (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
John P. "Jack" Kelly
Republican
Virginia E. "Ginny" Haines
Republican
Catherine Paura
Democrat
Roxanne L. Barnes
Democrat
BARNEGAT
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Albert Bille
Republican
Charles Cunliffe
Democrat
BARNEGAT LIGHT
MAYOR (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Kirk O. Larson
Republican
COUNCIL (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Sam Alloway
Republican
Frank Mikuletzky
Republican
BEACH HAVEN
COUNCIL
Name
Vote total
Winner
Catherine Snyder
John Hailperin
Robert Scott Cunningham
William G. Burris, Jr.
Jaime Baumiller
EAGLESWOOD
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Michael J. Pasternak
Republican
LACEY TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Steven Kennis
Republican
Peter Curatolo
Republican
Edward Kownacki
Democrat
Erik Mazur
Democrat
Regina C.Discenza
Independent
Barry Bender
Independent
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Peggy Sue Juliano
Republican
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Kenneth W. Laney, Jr.
Republican
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
TOWNSHIP COMMITEE (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Ben LoParo
Republican
Carla G. Lounsbury
Democrat
SHIP BOTTOM
MAYOR (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
William Huelsenbeck
Republican
COUNCIL (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Tom Tallon
Republican
Robert J. Butkus
Republican
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
COUNCIL - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Steven Esposito
Republican
Ellyn K. Hill
Democrat
SURF CITY
COUNCIL (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Jacqueline L. Siciliano
Republican
Peter M. Hartney
Republican
John M. Bashwiner
Democrat
COUNCIL 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
John D. McMenamin
Republican
Lydia B. Bashwiner
Democrat
TUCKERTON
MAYOR (vote for one)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Susan R. Marshall
Republican
COUNCIL (vote for two)
Name
Party
Vote total
Winner
Samuel Colangelo
Republican
Suzanne Taylor
Republican
William Townsend
Independent
Who's running for school board in South Jersey?
ATLANTIC COUNTY
ABSECON (vote for three)
Name
Votes total
Winner
John Rynkiewicz
Raquel M. Law
Linda E. Wallace
ATLANTIC CITY (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Subrata Chowdhury
Hollisha Bridgers
Kashawn "Kash" McKinley
Albert Herbert
Matthew J. Diullio-Jusino
Andra C. Williams
BUENA-BUENA REGIONAL (vote for two)
Name
Vote total
Winner
James M. Abba Jr.
Aline Cornew-Carroll
Nicole Horan
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP - BUENA REGIONAL (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Carlo Favretto Jr.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP - BUENA REGIONAL- 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Marlene Kraynock
EGG HARBOR CITY (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Steven V. Bouchard
Mary Ann Rogers
James Guercioni III
Kiomy Fuentes
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Nicholas J. Seppy
Terre Alabarda
Louis Della Barca
Marita Rydell Sullivan
ESTELL MANOR (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Brianne Seelman
Sarah Kisby
FOLSOM (vote for two)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Marisa Scibilia
Andrew Way
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP- GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (vote for two)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Carol Houck
Steven Stokes
Antonella Marmo
Kerrie Hartman
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
James Gentile
Joshua B. Smith
Suzette M. Carmen
Belinda D. Chester
James Delcane
Muhammad Ayub
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - GREATER EGG HARBOR REGIONAL (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Dr. Anne Erickson
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Dr. Warren Nelson
Dr. Cheryl Cirino
Nanci Barr
Amy Hassa
HAMMONTON (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
John E. Lyons
Barbara Berenato
MaryAnne Templeton
Rita Black
Linda M. Byrnes
Shawn K. McCloud
LINWOOD- MAINLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Jeffery Vasser
LINWOOD (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Craig Kahn
Holly DiLeo
Ryan Rendrey
LONGPORT (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Clete Schwegman III
MULLICA TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Angela Maino
Robert E. Stollenwerk
Carmen Jacobo
Mark Winterbottom
NORTHFIELD (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Stephen Funk
JilianTafeen
PLEASANTVILLE (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Alberto Alejandrina
Yadira Falcon
Andrea Gray
Allen R. Maddox
Sara A. Eason
SOMERS POINT-MAINLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Matthew Endicott
SOMERS POINT - MAINLAND 1-YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
No petitions
SOMERS POINT (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Alice Myers
Staci Endicott
Karen Tomasello
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHP (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Chris Egbert
Patricia Doerr
John Specht
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Henry Goldsmith
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Gregory A. Freelon
CAPE MAY COUNTY
AVALON (vote for two)
Name
Vote total
Winner
John L. Richardson
Matthew Wolf
CAPE MAY CITY (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Dawn M. Austin
Edward B. Connolly
Anita De Satnick
CAPE MAY POINT - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Peter J. Manzo, Jr.
DENNIS TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Joseph A. Berg
Robert Curry
Jeanne Donohue
Mary Kate Garry
Zachary Hewitt
LuAnne Shaw
Josepha M. Penrose
LOWER TOWNSHIP - LOWER CAPE MAY (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Gary Douglass, Sr.
Anne Maretta (Retta) Matagiese
Frank Onorato
Gary Playford
LOWER TOWNSHP ELEMENTARY (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Lauren Cox
Jason Felsing
Lauren Randle
Charles Utsch
Jonathan Vile
Sally Drozd Yerk
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Edward Dagney
David J. Del Conte Jr.
Burgess (Butch) Hamer
Christopher Ingersoll
Cheryl McHale
Brian L Vergantino
NORTH WILDWOOD (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Michele M. Devine-Hartnett
Gerald F. Flanagan
Ronald Golden
David C. MacDonald
OCEAN CITY (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Kevin Barnes
Patrick Kane
Elizabeth M. Nicoletti
Catherine Panico
Charles Roche
Gregory Whelan
OCEAN CITY - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Dale Braun
Ryan Keith Leonard
Robin Shaffer
SEA ISLE CITY (vote for two)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Lauren Ciseck
Kristy Pittaluga
STONE HARBOR (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
John McAllister
UPPER TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Michele R. Barbieri
Kiernan Black
Kristie A. Chisholm
Alexander J. Grassi
Daniel P. Kilgallon
Christine Lentz
William J. Sooy
WEST CAPE MAY (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Brian Groetsch, Jr.
Shelly L. Richards
WEST WILDWOOD (vote for two)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Maureen Kelly-Smith
WILDWOOD (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Carol Bannon
Anne Martin
Mary Rulon
R. Todd Kieninger
Josephine M. Sharpe
WILDWOOD CREST (vote for two)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Leonard J. Bernstein
Tracey Blanda
WILDWOOD CREST - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Justin W. Feraco
Joelle Tenaglia
WOODBINE (vote for 3)
Name
Vote total
Winner
No petitions filed
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
BRIDGETON (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Colleen Wright-Turner
Tyrone D. Williams
Angelia "Angie" Edwards
BRIDGETON - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Markida Taylor
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
La Rae Hilda Smith
Sharon L. Porter
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Tracy Richardson
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Cindy Streater
Adam Vera
DEERFIELD - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
No petitions filed
DOWNE TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Kyle W. Myers
Sean Pignatelli
Marie Blizzard
DOWNE TOWNSHIP - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Shana L. Johnson
Randolph Ferebee
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP - 2 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
No petitions filed
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED TERM (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
No petitions filed
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP (vote for four)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Cynthia W. Duffield
Megan Sheppard
Gregory Sapnar
Kelly Seabrook
HOPEWELL - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Arthur L. Marchand
Theresa Christian-Hunsberger
Timothy C. Zoyac
HOPEWELL/SHILOH (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
J. R. Carman
LAWRENCE TOWNSHP (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Linda Miletta
MAURICE RIVER (vote for two)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Sherri L. Welch
MILLVILLE (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Michael Whilden
Charles S. McGuire
Stanley Baker
Thomas P. McFarland
Richard Kott
Kevin G. Asselta
SHILOH - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Ronald L. Campbell
STOW CREEK - CUMBERLAND REGIONAL (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Thomas M. Davis
STOW CREEK (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Nicole Halter
Rochelle Husband
Robert (Bobby) S. Demasse
UPPER DEERFIELD (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Joseph Lee
Anthony Buono Jr.
VINELAND (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Makema T. Douglas
Kimberly L. Codispoti
F. John Sbrana
Nicholas Fiocchi
OCEAN COUNTY
BARNEGAT - 1 YEAR UNEXPIRED
Name
Vote total
Winner
Colleen Angus
Morris Enyeart
Lauren Washburn
BARNEGAT (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Sean O’Brien
Michael Hickey
Scott Beck
Scott Sarno
Carol Geene
Dave Sherman
George Fedorczyk, Jr.
BARNEGAT LIGHT - LBI CONSOLIDATED (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Marilyn Wasilewski
BARNGAT LIGHT - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Scott R. McDonough
Terry Deakyne
James Donahower
R. Scott Zoladz
Bethanne A. Markoski
BEACH HAVEN -SOUTHERN REGIONAL-1 YEAR UNEXPIRED (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Paul F. Sharkey
BEACH HAVEN (vote for two)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Irene M. Hughes
Patricia Romanowski
EAGLESWOOD (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
No Petitions filed
HARVEY CEDARS - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Scott R. McDonough
Terry Deakyne
James Donahower
R. Scott Zoladz
Bethanne A. Markoski
HARVEY CEDARS - LBI CONSOLIDATED (vote for one)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Frederic J. Schragger
LACEY TOWNSHIP (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Jack Conaty
Linda A. Downing
Edward Scanlon
Melody Pryor
Cheryl Beuschel-Armato
LITTLE EGG HARBOR - PINELANDS (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Betti Anne McVey
August Daleo
Jeff Bonicky
LITTLE EGG HARBOR (vote for three)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Jonathan B. Jones
Abby (Chambers) Martin
Chris Filiciello
Christine Snyder
Gina M. Frasca
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP - SOUTHERN REGIONAL (vote for two)
Name
Vote total
Winner
Scott R. McDonough
Terry Deakyne
James Donahower
R. Scott Zoladz
Bethanne A. Markoski
LONG BEACH TOWNSHP - LBI CONSOLIDATED (vote for one)
