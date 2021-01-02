'Like it's the Taj Mahal on a postage stamp': Mount Laurel zoning board approves controversial Wawa

Alan Kramer, another board member, had similar reservations. "I almost feel like it's the Taj Mahal going on a postage stamp," he said.

The developer for the Wawa is listed on paperwork as Lakewood-based Laurel 38 Developers LLC. Wawa would lease from Paramount Realty Services, which is associated with Laurel 38, but the property is owned by Norman Shabel, of Moorestown, and Delran-based Panarello Property Management.

The Wawa would go up directly next to the Stiles family-owned auto-repair shop, which has sold gas for more than 50 years there, winning many allies in the community.

Traffic from the Wawa would further snarl congestion and lead to more car accidents, locals told the board Wednesday.

The Zoning Board said roads are overseen by the New Jersey Department of Transportation, not the township.

Similarly, the board said it also could not consider market saturation and competition in its vote, as a resident, Joyce Scheying, pointed to an abundance of other Wawa stores within minutes of the one to be built on Route 38.