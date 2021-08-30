Lightning strike kills lifeguard, injures six others in Ocean County

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — A lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike that injured six others Monday afternoon in the South Seaside Park section of town, Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Monday evening.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today’s horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured," Murphy said in a statement. "I’ve spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time.”

The lifeguard death follows closely on the death of 16-year-old Cape May City lifeguard Norman Inferrera, the rookie who died a day after his surf boat capsized on Aug. 19.

Lifeguard deaths have been extremely rare on the Jersey Shore.

Storms were a few miles to the north of the beach at the time, said Press meteorologist Joe Martucci.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

