Lightning strike kills lifeguard, injures seven others in Ocean County

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — A lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike that injured seven others Monday afternoon in the South Seaside Park section of town, police said.

At approximately 4:35 p.m., township police responded to the 21st Avenue beach for a report of a lightning strike involving multiple people on the beach, police said.

It was determined that eight people, four of which were lifeguards, were either struck or injured from the residual lightning strike. One of the victims, an unidentified township lifeguard, died, while the other victims were treated for injuries at surrounding hospitals, police said.

"This is a tragic and heartbreaking day for our town and the entire Jersey Shore," said Township Mayor Carmen Amato in a statement. "This young person was out there every day protecting the lives of others. Our lifeguard teams, like so many along the shore, develop special connections with our community throughout the summer, which makes this loss even greater.

"On behalf of myself and our entire community, I offer our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this young man."

Gov. Phil Murphy also posted a statement about the incident.