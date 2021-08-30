Lightning strike kills lifeguard, injures seven others in Ocean County

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — A lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike that injured seven others Monday afternoon in the South Seaside Park section of town, police said.
At approximately 4:35 p.m., township police responded to the 21st Avenue beach for a report of a lightning strike involving multiple people on the beach, police said.
It was determined that eight people, four of which were lifeguards, were either struck or injured from the residual lightning strike. One of the victims, an unidentified township lifeguard, died, while the other victims were treated for injuries at surrounding hospitals, police said.
"This is a tragic and heartbreaking day for our town and the entire Jersey Shore," said Township Mayor Carmen Amato in a statement. "This young person was out there every day protecting the lives of others. Our lifeguard teams, like so many along the shore, develop special connections with our community throughout the summer, which makes this loss even greater.
"On behalf of myself and our entire community, I offer our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this young man."
Gov. Phil Murphy also posted a statement about the incident.
“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today’s horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured,” Murphy said in a statement. “I’ve spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time.”
The township's ocean beaches will be closed for swimming but open for sunbathers Tuesday through Thursday as beach staff and lifeguards will be off. Crisis counselors will be available for beach staff employees, police said.
Police added that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Lifeguard deaths have been extremely rare on the Jersey Shore, but this is the second in the last two weeks.
Norman Inferrera, a 16-year-old rookie Cape May City lifeguard, died a day after his surf boat capsized on Aug. 19.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
