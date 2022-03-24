Legislature passes bill to increase poll worker pay

TRENTON — A bill to increase poll worker pay permanently passed the State Legislature on Thursday and now goes to the governor for his signature.

The bill (A208/S1290) raises poll worker pay to $300 for a 14-hour shift from $200. It would also appropriate $7 million to the Department of State to cover increased costs.

Poll worker pay was raised temporarily last year by law and executive order when counties were having difficulty attracting enough poll workers. This bill would make an increase permanent.

Senate passes horseshoe crab resolution

The Senate on Thursday advanced a bipartisan resolution sponsored by Sen. Jean Stanfield, R-Burlington, Camden, Atlantic, that would help protect the horseshoe crab population in the Delaware Bay.

New Jersey has a moratorium on the harvesting of horseshoe crabs, but the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC), which has managed the crab population in the Delaware Bay since 2013, approved a policy change in January that may allow for harvesting female horseshoe crabs.

Stanfield’s resolution (SR-67) urges the ASMFC to continue prohibiting the harvest of female horseshoe crabs, except for research or vaccine development.

While several bird and many fish species feed on horseshoe crabs and their eggs, humans also benefit from their blood. It is a vital ingredient in a compound used by pharmaceutical companies to test drugs for purity.

Democrats block Durr resolution

Senate Democrats voted to table a resolution by Sen. Ed. Durr, R-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, that urged American energy independence amid rising gas prices.

Durr defeated longtime Senate President Steve Sweeney in the November election.

The resolution, SR-74, urges the United States Congress and the President to increase domestic energy production and to lessen regulatory burdens that prevent that from happening.

“As a result of today’s war in Ukraine, Americans are once again learning the pitfalls of relying on distant, unstable, and unfriendly nations to meet our energy needs," Durr said in the Senate. "As a nation, we need to stop being so short-sighted and so unwilling to use our domestic resources to reduce our reliance on foreign energy and protect our families."

