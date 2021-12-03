Legendary South Jersey music business insider Kal Rudman and his wife, Lucille, have died

Bruce Springsteen told of visiting Rudman after the release of his 1978 album "Darkness on the Edge of Town" to better understand why he wasn't having success on the pop charts.

"Kal explained to me that Top 40 radio is mainly listened to by girls and that my female demographic was low. And I thought about the songs on 'Darkness' and I realized that the lyrics really were mostly for and about guys," Springsteen told music exec Danny Goldberg in 2009. Soon after, Springsteen had his biggest hit to date with "Hungry Heart."

Rudman was also known to wrestling fans as "Killer Kal" for his role as an announcer during World Wrestling Federation broadcasts from the Spectrum in South Philadelphia.

"Kal was a man who was truly passionate about music, and he communicated that passion so enthusiastically and so colorfully," legendary music executive Clive Davis told Deane Media Solutions about Rudman. "For many vibrant years, his voice was distinctively heard by everyone working in music. Kal was indeed one of a kind."

The Rudmans were active philanthropists through the Kal and Lucille Rudman Foundation, which supported public safety, children's programs and religious institutions, as well as the Rudman Institute at Drexel University and the Kal & Lucille Rudman Media Center at Temple University, both of which focus on education. Kal Rudman was awarded a 2011 Lew Klein Alumni Honoree from Temple, from which he held a graduate degree.