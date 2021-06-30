Latest offshore wind award to triple megawatts off South Jersey

The state awarded the right to build another 2,600 megawatts of offshore wind electric generation to two different companies on Wednesday, a milestone Gov. Phil Murphy celebrated during his COVID-19 briefing.
"We just approved the largest combined offshore wind award in history," Murphy said of the action by the state Board of Public Utilities on Wednesday morning. "It will triple our total capacity and strengthen our commitment to securing good union jobs and make New Jersey a national leader in the offshore wind industry."
BPU President Joe Fiordaliso, who attended Murphy's briefing, said Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind will build a 1,510 MW farm off the coast between Long Beach Island and Atlantic City, and Ørsted's Ocean Wind will build 1,148 MW of the new solicitation in its leasing area in federal waters southeast of Atlantic City.
"Combined, once these turbines are in the water, they will supply power to 1.1 million homes in New Jersey," Fiordaliso said.
In 2019, Ørsted's Ocean Wind was awarded the right to build the first 1,100 MW of offshore wind generation in the same leasing area, which will supply another 500,000 homes, he said.
"We’re at approximately 1.6 million homes that are going to be energized by offshore wind," Firodaliso said.
“In the middle of a heat wave, the timing is perfect for the NJBPU to double down on offshore wind," said Environment New Jersey Executive Director Doug O'Malley. "Offshore wind is our best bet to power our state’s economy with clean energy."
Many environmentalists expressed support for the awards, as did the Southern New Jersey Development Council and some unions.
There will be solicitations for more farms every two years until 7,500 MW are awarded, Fiordaliso said. The goal is to have 7,500 MW of offshore wind entering the grid by 2035.
Ratepayers will pay to build the projects, and the money generated by the sale of the energy will be returned to ratepayers under the plan.
According to the BPU, Atlantic Shores project is expected to add about $2.21 to the average residential monthly bill, and $20.81 to the average commercial customer's monthly bill, and $172.25 to the average industrial customer's bill. These bill impacts will not begin until the project is operational, which is estimated to occur in 2027-2028.
Ocean Wind's Phase 2 is estimated to add $1.28 per month for residential customers; $11.73 for commercial customers; and $99.91 for industrial customers starting in 2028-2029.
"Clean energy costs money, there is no getting around it," Fiordaliso said. "You also have to look at the economic benefits of thousands of jobs and infusing billions of dollars into the New Jersey economy."
The two projects are estimated to create 7,000 full and or part time jobs across the development, construction and operational phases of the projects, the BPU said.
Ocean Wind 2 will contribute to an expansion of the EEW Paulsboro monopile facility, said David Hardy, CEO Ørsted Offshore North America. The $250 million facility will provide 500 full-time jobs and Ocean Wind 2 will generate more than $4.8 billion in net economic benefits for the state, said Hardy.
Ørsted is also bringing a commitment from GE Renewables to locate one of the country’s first offshore wind nacelle assembly facilities at the New Jersey Wind Port in Salem County, Hardy said. The nacelle of a wind turbine houses the drive train and other components that sit at the top of the tower, with the blades rotating around it.
Joris Veldhoven, Commercial and Finance Director at Atlantic Shores, said that company's plan will provide workforce training and supply chain development.
Atlantic Shores’ project, which aims to begin construction in 2024, also includes a 10MW green hydrogen pilot with South Jersey Industries and a turbine nacelle assembly center at the Wind Port, according to the company.
Ocean City officials have expressed concerns about how offshore wind will affect its tourism business, as Ocean Wind's phase 1 will be visible from the beach and will need to connect into the grid across the city.
The second phase of the wind farm will be farther south, but about the same distance from land — about 15 miles, so should not be visible from Ocean City, Hardy said.
Fiordaliso said the BPU and the state Department of Environmental Protection will manage a $26 million fund to protect the environment and wildlife around the farms.
While the commercial fishing industry has expressed serious concerns about how the wind farms will affect its ability to function, Fiordaliso said BPU believes fishing and offshore wind can coexist without harming each other.
"In no way are we subjecting the (fishing) industry to any kind of disaster. If it happens, we will figure out how we are going to remediate that," Fiordaliso said. "To the best of our ability we are creating not destroying."
Atlantic Shores is a 50-50 joint venture between EDF Renewables North America and Shell New Energies US LLC. The venture was formed in December 2018 to co-develop a lease area of 183,353 acres 10 to 20 miles off the coast between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light.
Ørsted is a Danish company that won the state’s first offshore wind solicitation in 2019 to build an 1,100-megawatt wind farm called Ocean Wind on a lease area about 15 miles southeast of Atlantic City. Ocean Wind is expected to begin operating in 2024 and is still awaiting federal approvals to begin construction.
Newark-based Public Service Enterprise Group bought 25% of the Ocean Wind project from Ørsted, which owns and operates 26 offshore wind farms around the world, including the first in the United States, the Block Island Wind Farm off Rhode Island.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.