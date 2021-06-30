Latest offshore wind award to triple megawatts off South Jersey

Many environmentalists expressed support for the awards, as did the Southern New Jersey Development Council and some unions.

There will be solicitations for more farms every two years until 7,500 MW are awarded, Fiordaliso said. The goal is to have 7,500 MW of offshore wind entering the grid by 2035.

Ratepayers will pay to build the projects, and the money generated by the sale of the energy will be returned to ratepayers under the plan.

According to the BPU, Atlantic Shores project is expected to add about $2.21 to the average residential monthly bill, and $20.81 to the average commercial customer's monthly bill, and $172.25 to the average industrial customer's bill. These bill impacts will not begin until the project is operational, which is estimated to occur in 2027-2028.

Ocean Wind's Phase 2 is estimated to add $1.28 per month for residential customers; $11.73 for commercial customers; and $99.91 for industrial customers starting in 2028-2029.

"Clean energy costs money, there is no getting around it," Fiordaliso said. "You also have to look at the economic benefits of thousands of jobs and infusing billions of dollars into the New Jersey economy."