Just 33 used New Jersey's medical-aid-in-dying law last year. Pandemic health access could be one reason.

During the first full year that New Jersey's Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act was in effect, 33 people used its provisions to end their lives, according to a new report from the state Health Department.
Only people who have a terminal illness and are expected to die within six months can receive prescriptions for a fatal cocktail of drugs. They must request to participate in the program three times and be able to take the medications themselves.
The law went into effect Aug. 1, 2019. During its first five months, 12 people used it to end their lives. Five people are in some stage of the application process but have not been reported dead.
In a news release, Kim Callinan, president and CEO of Compassion & Choices, an organization that advocates for medical-aid-in-dying laws, said she would normally expect higher numbers in the second year of such a law.
BRICK — A township woman died Sunday morning after two cars collided on Lanes Mill Road near Greenwood Loop Road. Nancy Penrod, 78, was not breathing in the passenger seat of a van when authorities arrived at the scene after 9:44 a.m., Brick Police said in a news release. Seeing Penrod had suffered severe internal injuries, police Emergency Medical Service and paramedics attempted to save her ...
"COVID-19 likely resulted in fewer terminally ill New Jerseyans being able to access medical aid in dying," she said.
Other states, she said, have found that fewer than 1% of deaths result from use of these laws. According to Compassion & Choices, New Jersey is one of 10 states and Washington, D.C., that allow terminally ill people to seek a physician's help in dying.
In Oregon, which has had an aid-in-dying law for more than two decades, 245 people died after seeking a lethal prescription last year. Oregon's population of 4.2 million is less than half that of New Jersey's. As in New Jersey, such a law went into effect in Maine (population 1.3 million) in 2019. It reported 46 deaths in 2020.
New Jerseyans who used the law did not mirror typical demographics. Sixty-four percent were male, and 94% were white. Two-thirds had a bachelor's degree or higher. A third had a master's degree.
Their ages ranged from 36 to 90, with most over 55. Fifty-eight percent were married. Nearly three-quarters of those who used the law had cancer. Five had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a debilitating neuro-degenerative disease more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
WATCH NOW: Attorney General's Office releases footage from fatal police-involved shooting in Buena Vista
The Attorney General’s Office has released video footage from a police-involved shooting in …
They used a variety of drug combinations, several of which contained six medications.
Locally, two people used the law in Atlantic County in 2020, one in Cape May County and one in Ocean County. None used it in Cumberland County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.