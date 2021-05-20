Just 33 used New Jersey's medical-aid-in-dying law last year. Pandemic health access could be one reason.

During the first full year that New Jersey's Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act was in effect, 33 people used its provisions to end their lives, according to a new report from the state Health Department.

Only people who have a terminal illness and are expected to die within six months can receive prescriptions for a fatal cocktail of drugs. They must request to participate in the program three times and be able to take the medications themselves.

The law went into effect Aug. 1, 2019. During its first five months, 12 people used it to end their lives. Five people are in some stage of the application process but have not been reported dead.

In a news release, Kim Callinan, president and CEO of Compassion & Choices, an organization that advocates for medical-aid-in-dying laws, said she would normally expect higher numbers in the second year of such a law.

"COVID-19 likely resulted in fewer terminally ill New Jerseyans being able to access medical aid in dying," she said.

Other states, she said, have found that fewer than 1% of deaths result from use of these laws. According to Compassion & Choices, New Jersey is one of 10 states and Washington, D.C., that allow terminally ill people to seek a physician's help in dying.