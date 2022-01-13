Joint Base members help partially blind Afghan child get glasses

Personnel at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst recently worked to provide glasses for a visually impaired Afghan child.

The child, Sayeer, had been seeing a lot of medical staff while at the base, Task Force Liberty Deputy Mayor Maj. Stephanie Bukowski said. When she noticed something off about one of his eyes, she asked a translator about it and discovered he sustained some sort of trauma in Afghanistan. He can no longer seen from that eye.

"Once we finally got him to see a doctor we had to figure out how we would go about funding the glasses," Bukowski said. "I would tell the family, especially the father, to speak to anyone who they could. That was when we met Andrea Molfetto from USAID, (and) she was able to find the funding to get him the glasses."

Molfetto is a representative and educational lead of the United States Agency for International Development. During the car ride to get Sayeer's eye looked at, Task Force Liberty personnel learned the injury was caused by an explosion while he was at school.

"From the moment we greeted them in the village to pick them up, the father was elated and extremely grateful for our assistance," Mulfetto said. "I know this small gesture meant the world to him."