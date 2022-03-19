Jobs to process unemployment not advertised to general public

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development is constantly recruiting for workers to help process unemployment claims, Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo told a Senate Labor Committee last week.

He said a labor shortage is responsible for keeping all the jobs from being filled.

But the department is not advertising the job of unemployment insurance clerk to the public. They are listed under “promotional” jobs only available to those already employed by the state.

Currently the department is advertising two full-time positions to the general public. One is for an auditor and one is for 26 employment services trainees to educate workers and employers about benefits.

The job description says the trainees will, “Under the direction of a Principal Examiner in the Division of Employer Accounts, contact employers and/or their representative by correspondence and telephone to explain their rights and responsibilities under the provision of the New Jersey Unemployment Compensation Law, and rules and regulations of the department.”

There is one position advertised to help with claims, but it is a part-time position called an intermittent clerk.

Labor Department spokesperson Angela Delli-Santi did not answer questions about why the specialist positions are limited to state workers.

“We hire all experience levels. Currently, these support positions are posted,” Delli-Santi said. “We have posted for other unemployment-related positions previously and have those resumes on file. Unemployment claims specialist, as the name implies, is a specialized position requiring specialized experience and skills.”

Unemployment insurance specialists are needed to deal with many of the problems that applicants run into, Asaro-Angelo said, comparing them to medical specialists.

Delli-Santi said those hired as employment services trainees can eventually be promoted to unemployment or temporary disability/family leave claims examiners.

“They work within the division that administers unemployment and temporary disability/family leave benefits,” Delli-Santi said.

Asaro-Angelo’s testimony was part of a contentious hearing where both Democratic and Republican senators took him to task for the large number of people still trying without luck to get benefits and calling legislative offices for help.

There is a backlog of about 11,000 cases waiting for assistance, Asaro-Angelo acknowledged.

Senators from both sides of the aisle were critical of Asaro-Angelo and the department’s handling of the unemployment crisis spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying their own staffs have spent much of the past two years helping constituents with unemployment claims.

Chairman Sen. Fred H. Madden, D-Camden, Gloucester, said the department has reported to the federal government it is only getting payments to applicants within two weeks for about 50% of applicants, while the federal government says it wants states to do so for 87%.

He also said the department takes about 8,000 applications a week, and about 4,000 of those applicants make mistakes in filling out the application that delay their payment.

An unemployment specialist must speak to each applicant to fix the mistake, he said, under federal rules.

Sen. Mike Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, is on the Labor Committee and said after the hearing that Asaro-Angelo had no regard for the amount of staff time state senators and Assembly members have spent trying to help constituents get the benefits they have paid into and deserve.

“What really bothered me was how they’ve discounted all of the involvement of our legislative offices,” Testa said. “ The senators and assemblymen and women have been answering calls (about unemployment problems) for two years. It’s not our job to be unemployment clerks.”

During the hearing, Testa asked Asaro-Angelo whether he thought it was fair that legislative offices were doing the job of the Labor Department, and Asaro-Angelo said it was not.

“We are hiring every day; since day one of the pandemic we have had job listings on the website,” Asaro-Angelo said. “What our clients need and your constituents need is more people on the other side of the phone. We are still hiring.”

