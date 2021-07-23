Is $72,000 a year enough to survive in New Jersey?

Life in New Jersey is harder than it seems.

Just to survive in Camden County, a family of four — two adults, one preschooler and one school-age child — had to take in as much as $72,000 annually to meet basic needs in 2019.

And similar sticker-shock numbers were recorded in other counties as well: $79,000 in Ocean County, $74,500 in Cape May County and $69,500 in Atlantic County. The highest survival salary was $98,000 in Somerset County; the lowest was $64,000 in Cumberland County.

Below those thresholds, families would be almost certain to be experiencing significant deprivation, according to a report released this month by the Poverty Research Institute of Legal Services of New Jersey, headquartered in Edison, Middlesex County.

These figures "represent the absolute minimum working families in New Jersey need to survive with dignity and without any public or private support," said Shivi Prasad, director of the institute. "They may sound like a lot at first, but when you start breaking down the costs, very quickly the money dissipates.

"Take in less salary and you have to start making trade-offs: Pay the rent, but don't buy that winter coat."