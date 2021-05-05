Interstate indoor youth sports joining May 19 New Jersey COVID-19 reopenings

Interstate indoor youth sports competitions will return with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions May 19.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday said the events will resume on the same day a number of venues and activities will see significant capacity increases.
On Monday, the governor announced restaurants, stores, casinos, salons, barber shops, gyms, indoor and outdoor pools, amusement facilities, places of worship and theaters will be able to operate at 100% capacity so long as 6-foot social distancing and masking requirements remain in place.
Murphy reported 1,309 new cases of the coronavirus for a statewide total of 877,814. There were also 34 more deaths for a total of 23,067, along with 2,640 probable deaths.
As of May 3, the state's rate of infection was 0.34, meaning for around every three people exposed to an infected person, one will also become infected.
"I'm going to repeat what (state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli) and I said on Monday," Murphy said during the state's briefing in Trenton, "which is we think this is still lower than it in fact is because of the adjustment of the 10,000 cases we referred to just over a week ago.
"In any case, it's under one. It's meaningfully under one, and that's the most important rate."
The total number of hospitalizations in the state was 1,382, with 314 in critical or intensive care and 196 on ventilators.
So far, New Jersey residents have received 7,640,505 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 3,368,129 fully vaccinated residents, as well.
