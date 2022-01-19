Hypertension is a major contributor to maternal deaths, especially for Black women, Rutgers finds

Chronic hypertension has become a major cause of death during and after pregnancy, despite a 40-year decline in overall deaths tied to hypertension among pregnant people, according to new research from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

The four-decade decline in hypertension deaths is driven by a precipitous drop in deaths related to preeclampsia, when someone who did not previously have high blood pressure develops the condition in the 20th week of pregnancy or later. Public health campaigns and updated medical guidelines have dramatically improved screening for preeclampsia and early intervention to manage the condition.

But findings from the Rutgers study, published in the December issue of Hypertension, suggest that chronic hypertension remains a major problem during pregnancy, especially for Black women.

"We have gotten much better at treating women with preeclampsia/eclampsia during pregnancy, which has undoubtedly contributed to the decline in maternal death rates, but we haven't done as good a job in treating women with chronic hypertension," said Cande V. Ananth, chief of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and the study's lead author.