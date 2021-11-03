Humble Pine Hill gets ready to welcome the posh Pine Valley Golf Club as two NJ boroughs become one

"Pine Valley, welcome to 2021," wrote Just Women's Sports.com after news broke that women at long last would be permitted to seek membership.

It's not clear whether there's a connection between what one club official called a "long-overdue" abandonment of that retrograde (if not reprehensible) membership policy and the move to dissolve the Borough of Pine Valley altogether.

It's also unclear whether those two moves have anything to do with an investigation by the Division on Civil Rights in the New Jersey Attorney General's Office that has been underway since at least 2019.

The continuing probe was first reported by NJ.com in June. It arose from the club's long-standing requirement that only members — in effect, only men — could purchase a home in Pine Valley. The Civil Rights Division is investigating whether the borough or the club may have violated state and federal fair-housing laws.

Charles M. Raudenbush, the club's general manager, did not respond to a reporter's emails seeking comment about the investigation. Nor did Kennedy.

Lee Moore, a spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office, said the office does not comment on investigations.