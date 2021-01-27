How gun laws in New Jersey work: Licenses, permits, open carry, concealed carry

If law enforcement approves your application, New Jersey law states that you must then present it to the Superior Court of the county where you live. If the court is satisfied, it can issue you the permit, which will be valid for two years.

In general, you're not allowed to travel with a firearm in New Jersey unless it is unloaded and "contained in a closed and securely fastened case" or locked in your car's trunk. If you do not have a concealed-carry permit, you can only transport a firearm under a few circumstances, such as when traveling between your home and business, between your home and business and a firearms repair shop, or to or from a shooting range or hunting site. (And you need to go directly to and from these locations.) Per New Jersey law, your "course of travel" can only include "deviations as reasonably necessary under the circumstances," so no stopping at the grocery store, for example, on your way back.