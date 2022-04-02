 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How did Camden preschoolers drink contaminated milk? Here's what we know.

  • 0
‘Got Milk?’

- Company: California Milk Processor Board

- Year premiered: 1993

In 1993, San Francisco-based advertising agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners created the "Got Milk?" campaign for the California Milk Processor Board. The ads featured people in various scenarios—whether it was someone preparing cereal, only to realize they didn’t have milk in the fridge, or someone about to have a chocolate chip cookie, realizing there was no milk to wash it down with.

The “Got Milk?” slogan was licensed in 1995 to national dairy boards for them to use in celebrity print ads. Several celebrities have since participated in the campaign over the years, proudly flaunting their milk mustaches. The national campaign was managed by the Milk Processor Education Program and, in 2014, the group announced it would discontinue licensing the catchphrase, adopting “Milk Life” as the new tagline instead.

The California Milk Processor Board who created and owns the trademark, however, still uses the slogan. The "Got Milk?" campaign has won several awards, including Northwestern University’s Out of the Box Award.

 Rebecca Sapp // Getty Images

The Camden City School District has stopped serving milk to all its students after at least 53 children in four schools were medically treated Wednesday after consuming milk contaminated with hand sanitizer.

After drinking the milk — distributed at the Camden Early Childhood Development Center, the Riletta T. Cream Early Childhood Development Center, the Yorkship Family School and the Veterans Memorial School — the children, who ranged in age from 3 to 5 years old, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Cooper University Hospital, or treated on site.

The students and one staff member were treated and released, with primary symptoms being vomiting.

Here's an update on what else we know:

What kind of milk was it and who manufactured and distributed it? The half-pint cartons containing 1% low-fat milk with a sell date of April 11 were distributed to Camden schools by Aramark, the district's Philadelphia-based food service provider. The milk was manufactured by Guida's Dairy in New Britain, Connecticut, and distributed by Cream-O-Land.

People are also reading…

How did this happen? Guida's Dairy believes the contamination was limited and was caused when the food-grade sanitizer, used to clean the cartons, was inadvertently introduced into machines during milk production. The cartons were sealed and shipped out with the milk.

How many cartons were involved? The school district pulled 95 cartons from its inventory. Milk from this batch was found at four locations, but it is unknown whether the milk was contaminated at each of these locations.

What is known about the sanitizer? The colorless substance is known as Vortexx and is usually diluted in water. The nontoxic substance is used to sanitize certain surfaces of airtight and sealed packages containing foods and beverages to prevent mold and bacteria.

What precautions are being taken to prevent this from happening again? The Camden school district said out of an abundance of caution, it has directed its food services department not to serve any milk products until investigations are completed.

Were any other school districts affected? According to the Camden County Health Department, the contamination has been limited to Camden city public schools, which serves about 5,200 students, and there have been no reports from other districts.

Are other districts taking precautions? Cherry Hill Public Schools has pulled all plain milk from its buildings and stopped providing it through at least Friday. (Students can get chocolate milk, juice or water.) It also received milk provided by Aramark, but not from the same batch as the milk served in Camden.

Collingswood Public Schools, supplied with the same brand of milk, has replaced its batch with a different brand, although it had no reports of adverse reactions related to milk consumption there. The district said it will not accept any shipments of milk produced by Guida until the Camden County Health Department completes its investigation.

Is it possible this could show up in stores? No, it is not available at retail outlets for consumer purchase. Guida said about 1,000 cartons from the batch were distributed in New Jersey, to schools and institutions.

What happens next? The New Jersey Department of Health notified local health authorities Thursday that Guida's Dairy advised all its institutional customers to dispose of any remaining half-pint cartons of its 1% low-fat milk.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Great hornbill bird survives cancer, receives replacement 3D-printed beak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News