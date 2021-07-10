How a racist rant in Mount Laurel sparked neighbors to fight back and a community to press for change

"We're sick and tired of the trauma that we have to deal with," he said, "because racists don't want us to have a good quality of life."

Residents and activists say Mount Laurel police have been slow to act on their complaints. They say a police officer was present during one of the altercations and heard Mathews use racial slurs and call Black residents "monkeys," but his only response was to tell Mathews to leave the area.

(Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener did not respond to several phone messages. In a statement earlier this week, Riedener said Mathews was sent to his residence to deescalate the altercation. He also said police had previously tried to get a warrant to arrest Mathews but a judge refused to approve it.)

"No community should be held in fear like this," said state Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington. "We have to do more, so folks don't feel there is a safe place for them to spew that kind of hate."

Complaints build up

The condo that Mathews and his then-wife Shannon Schwartzhoff purchased for $177,000 two years ago is in a racially diverse development, opened in 2001 and filled with retirees and young families in the township's Larchmont section.