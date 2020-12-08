Hospitality industry crisis unites Democrats, Republicans in New Jersey

Democrats and Republicans in New Jersey’s congressional delegation agree on one thing: Party politics cannot stand in the way of immediate aid to the restaurants and hotels that employ about a half-million New Jerseyans.

New Jersey’s entire congressional delegation is working with industry leaders to get emergency relief passed before the end of the year, New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association President and CEO Marilou Halvorsen said in an online discussion Tuesday.

There were 27,000 restaurants and 1,500 hotels in New Jersey before the COVID-19 pandemic, employing 500,000 people, Halvorsen said. Together the two industries generated $1.8 billion in tax revenue to the state, she said.

But this year, industry revenue is likely to be far lower, Halvorsen said, as the pandemic has decimated travel and tourism.

In Atlantic County, the effect of shutdowns has been particularly severe. In the spring, unemployment in the county topped 30% and put it in the top three areas of unemployment nationwide. The other two were Maui, Hawaii, and Las Vegas — two other top tourism destinations in the U.S.

Strong autumn in Cape May County offsets losses in tourism revenue An increase in visitors to Cape May County in late summer and early fall helped offset lodgi…