Hospitality industry crisis unites Democrats, Republicans in New Jersey

Democrats and Republicans in New Jersey’s congressional delegation agree on one thing: Party politics cannot stand in the way of immediate aid to the restaurants and hotels that employ about a half-million New Jerseyans.
New Jersey’s entire congressional delegation is working with industry leaders to get emergency relief passed before the end of the year, New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association President and CEO Marilou Halvorsen said in an online discussion Tuesday.
There were 27,000 restaurants and 1,500 hotels in New Jersey before the COVID-19 pandemic, employing 500,000 people, Halvorsen said. Together the two industries generated $1.8 billion in tax revenue to the state, she said.
But this year, industry revenue is likely to be far lower, Halvorsen said, as the pandemic has decimated travel and tourism.
In Atlantic County, the effect of shutdowns has been particularly severe. In the spring, unemployment in the county topped 30% and put it in the top three areas of unemployment nationwide. The other two were Maui, Hawaii, and Las Vegas — two other top tourism destinations in the U.S.
Some legislators who are part of the effort to get aid to the hospitality industry, including U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, could not attend Tuesday’s roundtable due to committee meetings, Halvorsen said.
So far, House and Senate leaders have not been able to agree on the size of a new pandemic relief package.
U.S. Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-5th, and Chris Smith, R-4th, have worked together in the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus “to break the logjam and partisan stalemate in Washington,” said Troy Flanagan, senior vice president, government affairs and industry relations, for the American Hotel & Lodging Association.
“Without action, half of the hotels (now in business nationwide) could close in the next six months,” Flanagan said. “Waiting for the next Congress is untenable for our industry. We urge Congress to come together swiftly.”
Gottheimer and Smith said the caucus has come up with a compromise bill to provide almost $1 billion in immediate aid to small businesses, restaurants, the unemployed, and state and local governments.
They called it a “down payment” on what is needed but agreed it must pass in the next two weeks. Congress is due to adjourn for the holidays at the end of next week.
U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said he has co-sponsored legislation that would provide $120 billion to restaurants to cover costs including payroll, food, utilities, rent and supplies to keep them afloat.
“The House has already passed it with strong bipartisan support,” Menendez said.
But he said general assistance to the unemployed and other small businesses is also important to the hospitality industry.
“You need to have patrons who can go to your restaurants and pay,” Menendez said.
“We’ve been in economic freefall,” said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president for government affairs at the National Restaurant Association. He stressed the need for new aid to restaurants before the end of the year so they can survive the winter. His organization estimates from surveys that 110,000 restaurants have closed nationwide — 10,000 since September.
“If Congress leaves town without doing anything until (President-elect Joe) Biden is sworn in, thousands more restaurants will close,” Kennedy said. “Restaurants report costs are up — they are spending more on training, certifications, cleanliness, new technology — as they are seeing fewer customers walking through the door.”
Shutdowns, restrictions or bans on indoor dining and low capacity limits are straining even the healthiest restaurants, he said.
In the last nine months, “no industry has lost more jobs or revenue than the restaurant industry,” Kennedy said.
Nationwide, the average restaurant put out of business by the pandemic has been 16 years old, he said.
“That tells us the floodwaters are high,” he said, and are taking out beloved community institutions.
Because of the pandemic and its devastation on travel, Flannagan said workers in the hotel industry have about a 40% unemployment rate, about four times the national average.
“Every hour Congress doesn’t act, hotels (nationwide) lose 400 jobs,” Flanagan said.
The majority of hotels are at or below 50% capacity, the threshold Flanagan said is needed to break even and pay debt.
Both Flanagan and Kennedy said their industries also need liability protection. They are seeking protection for businesses that follow all recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments, so they cannot be sued by employees or customers who claim to have contracted COVID-19 at their establishments.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
