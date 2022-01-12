He's a husband, father, planning board member — and shamanic practitioner

"When someone comes to see me for the first time, I evaluate their energies and do my best to balance them. Some clearing of stagnant energies can be done on the massage table," Kavalkovich said.

"I use drumming to get the person into a different state of consciousness for the shamanic journey. We're trying to bypass the rational mind, get into the subconscious and bring up stuff. It's like tracking in the woods. I'm looking for original wounding. I'm tracking for places someone's soul essences may have been damaged by traumatic incidents in childhood, for example."

Last July, two months after he launched his practice, Kavalkovich was appointed an alternate member of the Evesham Township Planning Board.

"It's a quasi-judicial board, and to serve you have to be a resident of the township, a good citizen and willing to undergo (state-required) training," said Heather Cooper, Evesham's deputy mayor. "We're happy Stephen wants to serve. He has a passion to give back, and he has an awareness of development" and its impact on the township.

Members with different backgrounds also can provide the board with "a different lens" to view issues that come before it, she said.