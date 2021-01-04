He thought he was over COVID-19, then he had a stroke

Troy Randle's COVID-19 symptoms were difficult yet bearable. After recovering from fever, cough and a headache that started in late March, he was cleared to return to work as a cardiologist in the Virtua Health network in South Jersey.

But after Randle was back on the job for two days in mid-April, his head began to ache again, and it was different. He felt as if it were being squeezed in a vise.

An MRI revealed a blood clot had blocked an artery in Randle's brain. He was suffering a stroke.

Physicians worldwide were starting to report the same thing in some of the sickest patients with COVID, as well as a mysterious increase in smaller blood clots elsewhere in the body. In the lungs, the liver, the kidneys — even the toes, as in those purplish "COVID toes" depicted in many a social-media feed months ago. Many hospitals began treating COVID patients with high doses of blood thinners as a preventive measure.

Three international studies of whether that was the right call, including one overseen by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, are starting to yield results. For patients in intensive care, to the surprise of some physicians involved in the trials, the answer seems to be no.