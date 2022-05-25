Groups to rally for same-day voter registration

TRENTON — More than 30 groups advocating for same-day voter registration will hold a rally here Thursday at the Statehouse.

The coalition is urging passage of bills (A1966/S247) that would create a system to register people on the same day they apply, including Election Day.

Same-day registration has been shown to increase turnout for Black and Latina/Latino voters, and in particular young people, according to the coalition.

"It will also cost the state little – if anything – since it uses already-existing infrastructure," the coalition said in a press release. "Yet despite support from across the state and from Gov. Murphy, the bill remains stalled."

Opponents of same-day registration argue that it would prevent election officials from being able to verify information on voter registration forms, and would allow for voter fraud.

Twenty states and Washington, DC have same-day voter registration, the coalition said.

Under current law, to vote in an election an individual must be registered 21 days ahead of that election, and the coalition said "an arbitrary deadline should not prevent them from exercising their voting rights."

The rally will be 11 a.m. Thursday in front of the Statehouse.

It will be followed at noon by a lobby day inside the Statehouse to urge representatives to pass the bills.

Coalition members include the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, the Council on American-Islamic Relations of New Jersey, the Fair Share Housing Center, the League of Women Voters of New Jersey, the Latino Action Network and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People New Jersey State Conference.

