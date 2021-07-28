Groups lobby state for American Rescue Plan billions

"We will share more about our plans in coming months," Smith-Ellis said. "We don’t have to spend it all at once. We hope to be prudent and use it over the course of time we have — until 2024."

"New Jersey essential immigrant workers need an infusion of $1 billion in relief," said Jorge Torres of the National Day Labor Organizing Network. "Essential immigrant workers kept working, many got sick and many died so New Jerseyans could stay home safe."

He said there are 165,000 undocumented immigrant parents and 127,000 undocumented children in the state, and they have received none of the federal payments others have received and have not been included in aid in the 2022 state budget.

Henal Patel of the New Jersey Institute of Social Justice focused on increasing poll worker pay to $400 per day — about double the current rate at a cost of about $13.6 million for the general election.

She and Jesse Burns of the League of Women Voters also asked the state to use funds to purchase new voting machines for counties, do more to encourage voting by mail and improve the state's Voter Registration System.

Retro Fitness' Robbie Sprechman asked for direct aid to gym owners, many of whom are barely surviving after six months of closure and nine months of severe limits on operating.